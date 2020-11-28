War Against Plastics -- Dream Interpretation -- Creativity Finite?

Sunday, November 29, 2020

War Against Plastics -- Dream Interpretation -- Is Creativity Finite?



Contact Guests direct at provided email and phone…..



…..or for full service guest booking, contact Mitchell Davis @ (202) 333-5000 or ExpertClick@Gmail.com





Read this release on the web at: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/239128







@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



The War Against Plastics



Chris DeArmitt - Leading Plastics & Innovation Expert







In 2019 Chris engaged in the war against plastics. Having discovered the lies being taught to his children at school, he decided to investigate. After reading 300 articles to uncover the truth, he found that almost everything we have been told about plastics and the environment is untrue. The science clearly proves that plastics are the greenest solution and replacing them would do tremendous harm. This has lead to numerous speaking engagements and keynote lectures.



Chris DeArmitt



Terrace Park, OH



United States



Contact Phone: 601 620 8080



chris@phantomplastics.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-4710



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Jefferson Harman -- Dream Interpretation Expert







Jefferson Harman captivates his audiences by interpreting their dreams LIVE on the air. He stars in "Dreaming With…" on StarDreamsCafe.com, with co-host Adam Rothenberg ("Call Me Adam"), filmed at the famed Algonquin Hotel in NYC's historic theatre district. He is a recurring guest on 1520 AM WCHE Radio's "Life Unedited" with host John Aberle, where he interprets the dreams of listeners who call in to the show. Available for private consultations & public speaking engagements. Jefferson is a dynamic speaker who enjoys sharing his insights, knowledge and enthusiasm about dreams, phobias and the power of attention with diverse audiences.



Jefferson Harman



Pompton Lakes, NJ



United States



Contact Phone: 973-839-9317



Jefferson@everydaysymbology.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-4806



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Is creativity a finite resource?



Margo Berman - Creative Marketing Expert







Is creativity a finite resource? Specifically, can creative drain during the workday affect your capacity to be creative with your personal projects?



Creativity has no usage quota. It's infinite. Just look at all the artists, musicians, choreographers, computers, actors, directors/producers, photographers and other creative talents who produced new works in their senior years. Even scientists and mathematicians, who shared new discoveries, continued their research for their entire lives. Instantly recognizable examples include: Picasso, Grandma Moses, Martin Scorsese, Helen Mirren, Diane Keaton, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Martha Graham, George Balanchine, Leonard Bernstein, Annie Leibovitz and Albert Einstein.



The creative process fuels innovative thinking. Like a muscle, it grows when used. People only stop being creative when they stop exercising their imaginations. Creativity taps into an endless source, which powers mental flexibility and propels fluidity of thought.



Name: Margo Berman



Title: Author, Inventor, Professor, Speaker



Group: Creative Catalyst Unlock The Block



Dateline: North Miami Beach, FL United States



Cell Phone: 305-318-6427



MargoBermanAuthor@gmail.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/228782



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



New Administration – Same Long-Term Health Care Plan



Matt McCann -- Long Term Care Expert







There may be a new administration coming to power, but how the federal government deals with long-term care is probably not going to change much. Nationally known expert on long-term care planning, Matt McCann, told a group of financial advisors during a Zoom meeting in Knoxville, Tennessee, not to expect significant policy changes with the Biden administration on how they will address long-term health care.



Name: Matt McCann



Group: McCann Insurance Services, Inc



Dateline: Darien, IL United States



Direct Phone: 630-487-2480



matt@mccannltc.net



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/239078



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



How Your Company Can Fight the Never-Ending War Against Misinformation



Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert











Misinformation continues to grow at an alarming rate, along with its potential to infect corporations and organizations. No matter how it spreads — via fake news sites, traditional news organizations, or social media — companies that ignore and hope this crisis goes away may be putting their image, credibility, and reputation at risk.



Name: Edward Segal



Title: Crisis Management Expert



Dateline: Washington, DC United States



Direct Phone: 415-218-8600



Edwardsegalcommunications@gmail.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/237949



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Tired of feeling down? Here's a real-life story guaranteed to uplift you.



Jon Paul -- Cause Marketing PR Venture Group







Everyday Magic will strike you in a sweet spot you probably didn't know you had. In this elegant memoir, Vivien relates how the spirit world guided her, through growing up in the Apartheid South Africa of 1960 – 1990, with an LGBTQ brother, through coming to the USA, and founding FourWinds Academy, a school for training healers.



This pleasing guide takes readers on a journey of spiritual discovery that yields fresh insights into their own lives. Using her studies of Psychology and the Alexander Technique as her launch pad, Vivien shares her spirit-inspired exploration of holistic lifestyles, psychotherapy, bodywork, martial arts, healing, crystals, intuition and shamanism, learning from celebrated teachers such as Melody, Michael Harner and Brian Weiss. Vivien shows how all roads lead to empowerment; and her message is uplifting: magic is within your reach and mine, every day. Allow it to happen.



Name: Jon Paul | PR Guy



Title: Digital Nomad



Group: Cause Marketing PR Venture Group



Dateline: Kansas City, MO United States



929.278.5713



Results@ShoppingMoneyPR.com



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Click to www.NewsReleaseWire.com to open and read all releases or click on release of interest.



*SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces Investigation of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ? ZM http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239127



*The Giving Block?s Bitcoin Tuesday 2020 Sees 1,000% Growth in Nonprofits Accepting Cryptocurrency Donations http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239126



*[PODCAST] Stop Beating the Human Out of HR | Mark Babbitt http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239124



*Minneapolis Ad Agency Partners with Morgan State University to Fuel Diversity Pipeline http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239121



*Did Delphine Roberts see Oswald in Banister's Office? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239119



*Leftovers From Mary L. Flett, Ph.D. http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239118



*Much to be Grateful For in the HBOT world http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239117



*I?d Like A Cheeseburger and Three Acres http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239115



*Catherine Jirak ? Episode 1123 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239114



*A Letter to Public School Educators http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239113



*How Long Is a TEDx Talk? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239111



*Tired of feeling down? Here?s a real-life story guaranteed to uplift you. http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239109



*366 ? From air mattress to Africa: Tom interviews Vincent Trujillo http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239108



*The Caring Generation®: Elderly Taking Care of Elderly http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239107



*New Release for Cat Lovers! Shadow?s Forever Home: An Adoption Journey http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239102



*Holiday travel 2020 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239101



*No democracy when government has the money power http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239099



*Weekly Subscription News: Babies, Baking and Brands http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239097



*Blogging The Art of Change? - November 2020 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239096



*Top Ten Twitter Tweets of November 28, 2020 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239095



*Rethink the Bins: A Book Review http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239090



*Post Your Prayer Request http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239087



*Fort St. John Seeks Business Tourism Boost http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239084



*New Administration ? Same Long-Term Health Care Plan http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239078



*Back Friday Offer: Masterclass: How to Deliver Webinars that Work at a 95% Discount http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/239077