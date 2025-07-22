Want to Rock Your Next Virtual Presentation? Here’s Jan McInnis’s Go-To Setup

Jan spoke both in-person and virtual within 20 hours last week

In a week packed with travel and tech, veteran keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis proved that virtual keynotes are far from fading into history.

On Wednesday, McInnis took the stage in person at a national association conference—and less than 24 hours later, she was back home delivering the same high-energy keynote virtually to a Fortune 500 company. Her message? Virtual events are not a "COVID thing." They're a smart, effective way to reach wide audiences—and they're here to stay.

"Virtual keynotes are still a powerful tool," says McInnis. "You just need the right setup to make them shine."

So what's in her simple but pro-level virtual toolkit?



McInnis shares the gear she uses to deliver polished virtual presentations across Zoom, Teams, and more:

Computer : HP Envy PC (must have a usb c input as well as a usb input)

: HP Envy PC (must have a usb c input as well as a usb input) Internet : Hardwired Ethernet cable connection via USB-C adapter

: Hardwired Ethernet cable connection via USB-C adapter Camera : She uses a Canon VIXIA HF R800 HD camcorder (with 57x zoom and HDMI out). It must have an HDMI output slot

: She uses a Canon VIXIA HF R800 HD camcorder (with 57x zoom and HDMI out). It must have an HDMI output slot Cables : HDMI from camera to laptop

: HDMI from camera to laptop Adapter : HDMI Video Capture Adapter (female HDMI to male USB—must say "video capture")

: HDMI Video Capture Adapter (female HDMI to male USB—must say "video capture") Lighting : Front-facing lights in studio (none needed outdoors!)

: Front-facing lights in studio (none needed outdoors!) Audio: Her built-in computer mic works well, though you can also use a lavalier USB mic too

The best part? This entire setup is affordable, easy to transport, and can be assembled in minutes—whether indoors or outside.

"I've delivered virtual keynotes from my studio, and my outdoor patio," says McInnis. "What matters is engaging content, good visuals, and knowing your tech."

Her advice to fellow professional speakers and event planners: don't dismiss virtual options. Not only can they expand the reach of your event, but they're a budget-friendly solution when in-person isn't possible.

