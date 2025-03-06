WBC Hosts Fifty Women Entrepreneurs, Washington DC, March 7-8, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, MARCH 6, 2025 - The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) will host 40+ Entrepreneurs of Purpose at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, DC, on March 7-8, 2025. The event "Making History With Purpose, Honoring Women Shaping the Future" convenes over 50 key women entrepreneurs who are committed to building the nation's economy alongside the 14 million women entrepreneurs in the United States.

Media are invited to join us for a special session Saturday, March 8 at 8:15 am hosted by Laura Fote, L&B Concepts. Both a Proclamation from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and a WBC Entrepreneurs of Purpose Commitment will be shared with the media and attendees.

Mayor Bowser issued a proclamation in recognition of "Women Entrepreneurs Day" in Washington, DC. The weekend program brings together galvanizing women leaders in business.

Friday, March 7, 2025

10:00 am: Diedre Windsor, CEO of Windsor Group and military veteran, will lead the event's kick-off on Friday at the Military Women's Memorial with Phyllis Wilson, Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer and President, Women in Military Service and the America Memorial Foundation Inc. and Edna W. Cummings, Retired Army Colonel, Author.

4:00 pm: Jenn White, Host, NPR/WAMU and Erika Pulley-Hayes, General Manager, WAMU, will interview India Gary-Martin, Founder and CEO, Leadership For Execs and Relucent Learning; Sharon Reynolds, CEO, DevMar Manufacturing, WBC Board Director; Ilene Rosenthal, CEO, Footsteps to Brilliance; Diedre Windsor, CEO, Windsor Group LLC; and Helen Stefan Moreau, Founder & CEO, The Midtown Group.

6:30 pm: The owner of the largest woman-owned business in the DMV area, Gloria Bohan, CEO of Omega World Travel, will host the event's dinner.

Saturday March 8, 2025

8:15 am: WBC will acknowledge the Mayor's proclamation and have a media moment with all women entrepreneurs.

10:30 am: Monika Mantilla, CEO and Co-Founder of Altura Capital, will speak. Altura Capital is the largest Latina led private equity fund.

1:00 pm: Joyce Johnson, a trailblazing capital leader, who currently serves as Chairman and Chief Investment Officer for Pacific Gate Capital and will talk about her over 38 years investing in the global debt and equity marketplaces, managing over 10 billion in global investments.

· Co-Chair of the EOP initiative and WBC Chair Edie Fraser said: "Women's History Month is March and International Women's Day is Saturday and, for us, we focus on elevating others 365 days of the year."

· Co-Chair of the EOP initiative and WBC Board member, Sharon Reynolds said, "We will not rest until we gain recognition as purpose-driven companies that are the architects of meaningful progress. By clearly defining the 'why' behind our enterprises, we create a shared sense of mission that fuels engagement, loyalty and long-term success."

· WBC's CEO, Gwen K. Young, said: "These entrepreneurs are driving economic growth across communities and creating pathways for women. Let's continue to celebrate our impact and purpose. We are truly as WBC faster together."

Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of 85+ women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, WBC mobilizes thousands of professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change.

Media Contact:

Jan Du Plain, Founder, Du Plain Global Enterprises

202.486.7004; janduplain@gmail.com or monia.zgarni@gmail.com