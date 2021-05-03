WBC Host Online Summit: “Catalyzing the Future: Rethinking Women’s Leadership in Business”

The Women Business Collaborative, Catalyzing the Future, and Simon Associates Management Consultants are holding "Catalyzing the Future Rethinking Women's Leadership in Business" on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. EST

This is a unique opportunity to discuss with over 40 Women Business Collaborative champions and speakers concerning the issues facing business today: leadership in 2021, entrepreneurs and STEM, the C-Suite, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Investing in the Future, and the future of work, healthcare and leadership.

The questions discussed and the insights to be shared:

How do we build true collaboration that accelerates and drives impact?

How do we create a new future by building a collective narrative?

How do we achieve true impact across all levels of society?

How can we amplify our story so that it becomes easy to share and live?

How can we turn each step into a major transformation, a sustainable movement?

"All of us, women and men, are doing great things to rethink and elevate the place of women leading in business and in society, says Edie Fraser, CEO of WBC. "Catalyzing the Future: Rethinking Women's Leadership in Business is a unique opportunity to build a true collaboration and communications platform where we can share what we are doing to initiate and sustain major transformations with action and support."

WHAT: Virtual Event: Catalyzing the Future: Rethinking Women's Leadership in Business

WHO: Industry Leaders and Prominent Diversity Advocates

Great speakers including Edie Fraser, CEO, WBC, Joey Reiman, Co-founder and Chair of Brand New World Studios and author "The Story of Purpose: The Path to Creating a Brighter Brand, a Greater Company and a Lasting Legacy" ; March of Dimes CEO Stacy Stewart and many more!

WHEN: Thursday, May 13, 2021 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 pm EST

WHERE: Online - Click here to register

WEB: www://catalyzingthefuture.com.

SAVE THE DATE- September 21-22, WBC's Annual Summit: Empowering Through Gender and Diversity

WBC's Annual Summit, Empowering Through Gender and Diversity on September 21 -22 will highlight achievements in diversity and showcase how the movement is reaching tens of thousands of women and organizations across the US and the globe. In addition to discussing key topics on promoting diversity and gender equality, the Women Business Collaborative will present the 2021 Excellence in Gender and Diversity CEO Awards to top business leaders who have led the way in building opportunities for women. They will award prominent activists with the 2021 Trailblazer: Gender & Gender Diversity Awards for their efforts to promote equity for all.