Virtual Events Are Booming – And Jan McInnis Is the Key to Making Yours Unforgettable

According to Frost & Sullivan, a leading market research firm, the global webinar and virtual event market is expected to surge to $4.4 billion by 2025. This industry is expanding at an impressive annual rate of 23%.

In this booming environment, finding the right speaker who can connect with virtual audiences and create a memorable experience is essential. Enter Jan McInnis, a keynote speaker and comedian with over 25 years of experience who has mastered the art of virtual engagement. Her blend of humor and actionable insights makes her a perfect fit for organizations seeking to elevate their virtual events.

McInnis's expertise in virtual presentations has been praised by clients across industries. During the Texas Administrators of Continuing Education (TACE) Conference, McInnis delivered a virtual keynote tailored to educators who were feeling the strain of endless Zoom calls. One attendee noted, "Jan tailored her humor perfectly to an audience of Zoom-hypnotized college educators. Her rapid-fire, funny presentation was just what the doctor/dean ordered to break up the monotony."

Another client emphasized her ability to add value as an emcee for a unique company event. "Jan was a fantastic addition to our virtual OpenLegacy Worldwide Cheesecake Bakeoff. She brought it all together seamlessly and added a touch of humor that made the event unforgettable," they said.

Some of the benefits of Virtual or hybrid events include:

Expanded Audience Reach: Virtual and hybrid events allow attendees from across the globe to participate without the need for travel, significantly increasing your potential audience size. Cost Efficiency: They reduce expenses associated with venue rentals, travel, accommodations, and on-site logistics, making them more budget-friendly than fully in-person events. Flexibility and Accessibility: Attendees can join from anywhere, and content is often available on-demand, accommodating different time zones and personal schedules. Improved Data and Analytics: Virtual platforms provide detailed insights into attendee behavior, engagement, and preferences, helping organizers measure success and tailor future events. Eco-Friendliness: With reduced travel and physical materials, virtual and hybrid events have a significantly lower environmental impact, supporting sustainability goals. Enhanced Engagement Opportunities: Features like live chat, polling, Q&A sessions, and breakout rooms encourage interactive participation, fostering meaningful connections.

Whether you're hosting a professional conference, a corporate event, or an employee workshop, McInnis brings the perfect balance of humor and relatability to engage audiences. Her clients rave about her ability to "keep up the momentum even without a live audience" and "connect her material to the audience brilliantly."

For organizations looking to harness the power of virtual events, Jan McInnis offers more than just a keynote—she provides an experience that leaves audiences laughing, inspired, and ready to embrace change. Book Jan today to ensure your next virtual event stands out in this thriving industry.