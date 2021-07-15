Ven at Embassy Row opens Art Gallery & first Ambassador Happy Hour

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Ven at Embassy Row opens new Art Gallery featuring Czech artist Slavka Kratka

The celebration included first Ambassador Happy Hour featuring tasting menu by Czech ambassador and acclaimed chef H.E. Hynek Kmonicek.

Washington, DC – More than 70 guests representing over 20 countries – including ambassadors, diplomats and other local, national and international VIPs – came together to enjoy a night of art and food and a celebration of the opening of Embassy Row's newest "in place to be."

The Ven at Embassy Row, managed by Crescent Hotels and Resorts, a premier hotel management company hosted artist Slavka Kratka who helped christen the hotel's new Art Gallery. A Czechnian artist, her paintings have been exhibited around her home country as well as China, Italy, Germany, and now the United States. An architect by education and trade, Kratka often paints buildings that reflect a combination of cubism, abstract, and naïve art.

"It was exciting to have Slavka here and talk about her transition to art," said Satarra Leona of Art In Color Art Gallery. "She exemplifies that our individual experiences plant the seeds of an artist in each of us if only we would take the time and effort to cultivate them."

In conjunction with the exhibit, the hotel's Fred & Stilla Restaurant – Dupont Circle's most recent acclaimed gastronomical addition – also launched the first in its Ambassador Happy Hour series with Czech ambassador to the U.S. H.E. Hynek Kmonicek who donned his chef's apron for the special event. Ambassador Kmonicek prepared Fromage Bites with Czech Pilsner Caramel – baked goat cheese truffle bites drizzled with a caramelized Czech pilsner lager beer foam – to the delight of the assembled guests. In addition to his presentation at the reception, the Ambassador will also contribute a Czech dish to the permanent menu of the restaurant.

Articulate, humorous, and fun-spirited, Ambassador Kmonicek is known among diplomatic circles for the elegant private dinner parties he hosts and cooks for Washington ambassadors. In addition to feeding the awe-inspired gathering, he regaled them with humorous anecdotes such as when he first made the dish and nearly "blew up the kitchen."

HE Hynek Kmonicek, Ambassador of the Czech Republic said, "The Ven at Embassy Row is the ideal location for visiting delegations. The menu of Fred and Stilla is so international that it sounds like United Nations gathering. I find it lovely that such a perfect product as the Czech beer can actually be twisted into a special caramel and be served as a dish in the center of the US capital. It is the privilege to be the chef of beer, not just one of many ambassadors in this city"

An added bonus for guests included an intimate look at the Czech Ambassador's culinary skills in EventsDC's Embassy Chef Challenge, a captivating new video series that celebrates culinary diplomacy and provides a uniquely DC opportunity to taste authentic food from around the world. Members of the EventsDC team were in attendance, including Miguel Martinez, the filmmaker.

Jennifer Goodman, General Manager of the hotel, said the night demonstrated the best of what Washington has to offer.

"This is what the Ven at Embassy Row is all about," Goodman said. "Tonight was about connecting after a long hiatus as well as connecting the many different cultures in our part of Washington that make our perch here unique. I look forward to our many future events."

The two guests of honor were also joined by Ambassador Kmonicek's wife Indira Gumarova, founder of Fashion and Diplomacy; HE Hilda Suka Mafudze, Ambassador of African Union,

HE M Jean-Claude do Rego, Ambassador of Benin, HE Szabolcs Takacs, Ambassador of Hungary, HE Domingos Fezas Vital, Ambassador of Portugal, HE Marko Djuric, Ambassador of Serbia,Inci Mercan, wife of the Ambassador of Turkey, Theo Neilly, General Consul, Embassy of the Bahamas as well as diplomats from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Indonesia, Iraq, and Poland.

Other notables included Esther Coopersmith, former Goodwill Ambassador to UNESCO for UN Secretary General, Annie Simonian Totah, human rights activist and philanthropist, Anchyi Weic, "Mrs DC America 2021," Commissioner Alberto Ucles, DC Arts & Humanities, Emad Shoeb, COO, Swahili Village- The Consulate DC, Bonnie Nelson Schwartz, Founder, Helen Hayes Awards/Theatre Washington, Barbara Hawthorn, Hawthorn Interior Designs, Ginger Huang Dietrich, The Washington Ballet and Chinese American Museum DC, as well as executives from the international Monetary Fund, World Bank and State Department, to name a few. About

Fred & Stilla: Full-service restaurant in a living room setting that will offer local and fresh programming and which caters to Washington's diplomatic community, the largest and most elite in the world. This summer, the Ven will be debuting the Rooftop Pool & Bar featuring weekend sunrise yoga classes in partnership with Epic Yoga.

The Art Gallery: Art Gallery level featuring rotating art from local, national and international artists that instills curiosity and joy in guests. The first featured artist, Slavka Kratka, is from the Czech Republic and is represented by Ms. Satarra Leona of Art in Color Art Gallery in Washington, DC.

The Ven at Embassy Row: A Tribute Portfolio Hotel managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the Ven Embassy Row Hotel opened its doors March 2021 and offers 231 guestrooms and suites overlooking Embassy Row's stately mansions. The Ven – Danish for "friend" – implements various elements and touchpoints reflective of the Danish and Norwegian concept of hygge – design meant to encourage guest comfort, exploration, and personal well-being. An art Gallery features rotating art from local, national and international artists for the enjoyment of the guests who can also visit the unique gift shop, which features curated items from local vendors and products from companies that sell ethically-sourced goods.

