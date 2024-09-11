From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Using AI to Predict the Election & other news releases.



The IntualityAI Process in Elections: A Revolution in Predictive Analytics



Dr. Howard Rankin -- Intuality AI -- Predictive Artificial Intelligence



In today's dynamic political landscape, predicting election outcomes has become more challenging than ever due to constantly shifting voter sentiments and data from diverse sources. IntualityAI, powered by its core algorithm Intuitive Rationality™, offers a breakthrough by focusing on human behavior and real-time data interpretation, rather than historical data alone. This unique approach has made IntualityAI a highly accurate tool in the prediction of election results, consistently outperforming traditional polling.



How IntualityAI Works



At its core, IntualityAI is designed to process real-time data streams through a cognitive simulation framework that mimics human decision-making. Unlike conventional systems that depend heavily on historical data and fixed algorithms, IntualityAI relies on the Bayesian probability model, dynamically learning and updating its predictions. It factors in not only objective data like voter turnout and economic indicators but also influencers—subtle human factors such as emotional reactions to campaign events or public opinion trends.



The system works by continuously gathering and correlating these varied inputs, feeding them into its subconscious (System 1) and conscious (System 2) components. The subconscious system processes large data sets quickly and automatically, identifying patterns and biases, while the conscious system refines these findings into actionable insights and predictions. These insights are then presented in a visual format that makes sense to political analysts, who can use the predictions to guide campaign strategies and resource allocation.



Key Success Stories



IntualityAI has correctly predicted every U.S. presidential election since 2012, achieving an accuracy rate of over 80% in state and congressional elections since 2018?. Its accuracy was particularly notable in the 2016 election, where it predicted Donald Trump's surge ahead of polling data, capturing what would later be known as the "October surprise."



For the 2020 and 2022 elections, IntualityAI was able to forecast voter preferences weeks before final polling figures were released. These predictions have provided political strategists with a much-needed edge, allowing them to fine-tune their efforts based on real-time voter sentiment.



www.intualityAI.com



DrHRankin@gmail.com



843.247.2980



-------------------------------------------------







– Don't fall short on this: Tom talks Why I Don't Waste Time on Customer Service



Tom Antion -- Multimillionaire Internet Marketing Expert



In episode 931 of Screw the Commute, Tom Antion discusses why he doesn't waste time on customer service while still maintaining a high level of service. He emphasizes that although he is dedicated to providing excellent customer service, he uses sequential autoresponders to handle routine tasks. This automation allows him to focus on more complex issues while still offering timely responses to his 65,000 customers and 150,000 email subscribers.



Tom explains that autoresponders, especially sequential ones, send out automated messages triggered by specific customer actions, such as purchases or opt-ins. These messages provide helpful information, customer support, and even special offers. He shares how autoresponders improve customer satisfaction by offering value consistently, which builds trust and opens opportunities for sales promotions.



See the full release and photo at: http://newsreleasewire.com/306534



Name: Tom Antion



Group: Antion and Associates



Dateline: Virginia Beach, VA United States



Direct Phone: 757-431-1366



Cell Phone: 301-346-7403



Orders@Antion.com



-------------------------------------------------







Seven easy uses of AI in your business and one big NO NO!



Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert



Jan McInnis, a veteran keynote speaker and comedian with over 25 years of experience, recently took to LinkedIn to express her concerns about the increasing use of AI-generated images in professional branding. McInnis highlighted a troubling trend where businesses and individuals opt for AI-generated "generic" images instead of authentic photographs, which could potentially diminish the person's credibility.



In her post, McInnis shared a recent encounter that sparked her frustration. "I saw a post that had a picture of someone I knew, BUT the picture was NOT the person. It was supposed to be, but it was an AI-generated generic person," she wrote. McInnis emphasized that when the image is meant to represent your business, it is essential to use a genuine picture of yourself or your work. "Generic people make your business generic," she cautioned, pointing out that such practices can lead to misconceptions, especially in the people business fields such as entertainment, keynote speaking, and even accounting. "If you're a comedian, for example, and you put up a generic picture of a comedian on stage, it just looks to me like you've never been on stage."



For more information on Jan McInnis and her work as a keynote speaker and comedian, visit her website TheWorkLady.com



See the full news release and photo at: http://newsreleasewire.com/306229



Name: Jan McInnis



Title: Funny Keynote Speaker



Group: The Work Lady



Dateline: Los Angeles, CA United States



Direct Phone: 800-492-9394



Jan@TheWorkLady.com



-------------------------------------------------







The Supply Chain Revolution: What's Inside?



Arthur Koch -- Management Consultant



The Supply Chain Revolution: Unlocking the Sustainable Profit Chain



The book focuses on:



Process integrity



People development



And leadership commitment to creating a supply chain revolution.



The move from cost centers to profit centers.



Chapter Outline



Dive Analogy – to help visualize the chapter concept



Key Concept



Dive Master Briefing – Case Study – Practical Learning



Dive Log – Art's additional commentary



Buddy Check – Questions from coach Art – Interactive learning



Art's Deep Dive – Key concepts and takeaways – Call to action



See full news release & photo here: http://newsreleasewire.com/305775



Name: Arthur Koch



Group: Arthur Koch Management Consulting Inc.



Dateline: Miami, FL United States



Direct Phone: 336-260-9441



art@art-koch.com



-------------------------------------------------







Cleveland Clinic Florida Neurosurgeon's Mission to Transform Lives through Global Spinal Deformity Surgery



J. Manuel Sarmiento, M.D. -- Spine Surgery Expert



Cleveland Clinic Florida's esteemed neurosurgeon, Dr. J. Manuel Sarmiento, returned from a surgical mission trip to Jalandhar, Punjab, India, where he participated in a life-changing humanitarian effort. As a specialist in adult and adolescent scoliosis, Dr. Sarmiento joined forces with the nonprofit organization Standing Straight on their biannual mission from March 11 to March 19, 2024. The mission, held at SLG Charitable Hospital, focused on providing critical spinal deformity surgeries to children and teenagers suffering from late-stage scoliosis and other severe spinal conditions.



Dr. Sarmiento and the team of volunteer surgeons and medical professionals made a significant impact during their time in Jalandhar. Over the course of the mission, four children received complex spinal deformity correction surgery, offering them a new lease on life. These surgeries not only corrected their spinal curvatures but also vastly improved their quality of life by reducing the risk of future respiratory complications and chronic back pain, conditions often associated with untreated scoliosis. With their spines now straightened, these young patients can look forward to a future filled with greater self-confidence and opportunities.



See full new release and photos at: http://newsreleasewire.com/306282



Name: J. Manuel Sarmiento, M.D.



Group: Cleveland Clinic Florida



Dateline: Weston, FL United States



Direct Phone: 954-659-5630



Media inquiries and questions: sarmientoneurosurgery@gmail.com



-----------------------------------------------------------------------







Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care Shakes the Market with New Scar Removal Cream



Dr. Sam Speron M.D., F.A.C.S. -- Plastic Surgery Expert



Dr. Sam Speron, a renowned plastic surgeon with over two decades of experience, has turned his proficiency toward a new journey: natural scar removal. His company, Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care, LLC, has just launched a unique product that promises to transform the lives of countless individuals struggling with both the physical and emotional scars left behind by injuries, surgeries, and skin conditions.



The Scar Support Treatment, as it's called, is no ordinary cream. After years of careful research and clinical trials, this advanced silicone gel combination utilizes natural ingredients such as Oxygenated Purified water, Hyaluronic Acid, and an extraordinary blend of Vitamins and Peptides to effectively target scar tissue at its source.



See full news release and guest photo at: http://newsreleasewire.com/306448



Media Contact



Sam Speron



Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care, LLC



7157 West Howard St Niles, IL 60714



+1 847-696-9900



info@prplastic.com



-----------------------------------------------------------------------







Linda Jensen Asks Business Owners, 'What Is Your Exit Strategy' In Her New Book



Linda Jensen, Author of 'What is Your Exit Strategy' -- Small Business Expert



Olympia, WA—51% of businesses are owned by baby boomers, meaning that over 16 million business owners will soon be passing their businesses on to the next generation. Certified Exit Planning Advisor Linda Jensen shares her knowledge on what business owners should know before they decide to exit in her new book: What is Your Exit Strategy? Packed with personal stories, statistics, and meaningful advice, this book is a must-read for all business owners.



See full release at: http://newsreleasewire.com/306590



Media Contact: For a review copy of What is Your Exit Strategy? or to arrange an interview with Linda Jensen, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or at 734-667-2090. Reach Lorenz on Twitter @abookpublicist.



-----------------------------------------------------------------------



