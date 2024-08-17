Unveiling the Untold Story of the Fentanyl Crisis: 'LETHAL DOSES' by John Madinger

Oklahoma City, OK—August 17, 2024—WildBlue Press is proud to announce the upcoming release of LETHAL DOSES: The Story Behind 'The Godfather of Fentanyl' by award-winning author and former undercover agent John Madinger. This gripping biography delves into the life of George Erik Marquardt, the clandestine chemist whose creations have left an indelible mark on America's drug landscape. "It's "Catch Me If You Can" meets "Breaking Bad," says Madinger.

The book is also the basis for the hit docuseries on FOX NATION called "THE GODFATHER OF FENTANYL." The book has already attained Amazon #1-New-Release status in both Criminology and in the Drug Law categories.

The story begins on a cold afternoon in February 1991, when a synthetic narcotic labeled "Tango & Cash" hit the streets of New York City, leading to a wave of overdoses and a new era in the drug epidemic. LETHAL DOSES chronicles the rise of fentanyl, a drug now responsible for nearly 200 American deaths daily, and the man behind its proliferation. Marquardt, a high-school dropout and chemistry prodigy, used his talents to produce a range of illegal substances, from LSD to methamphetamine, and even life-saving AZT for AIDS patients. His turn to fentanyl, however, marked a deadly chapter in his career.

John Madinger, with his extensive background in narcotics enforcement, provides an unparalleled look into the DEA's three-year pursuit of Marquardt aka 'Squeak', and the origins of the fentanyl crisis. Through hundreds of hours of interviews, Madinger paints a vivid portrait of a uniquely dangerous individual and the ongoing battle against this potent drug.

LETHAL DOSES is set to release on October 22, 2024, and is available for preorder now on Amazon. The book is already generating buzz as a must-read for those interested in true crime, drug law, and the dark underbelly of the narcotics trade.

"Madinger's prose is compelling, making the fascinating life of 'Squeak' an unfolding mystery, suffused with quotes from the prisons and courtrooms. 'LETHAL DOSES' is set to be one of the finest books of the year, successful on many levels. Very highly recommended."—Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer

About the Author: John Madinger has dedicated his career to fighting the drug war, serving as a sheriff's deputy, narcotics agent, and special agent with the U.S. Department of the Treasury. His previous works include the memoir "Going Under: Kidnapping, Murder, and a Life Undercover." Visit the author's website for more information: https://johnmadinger.com/

Media Contact: For a review copy or to arrange an interview with John Madinger, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or at 734-667-2090. Reach Lorenz on Twitter @abookpublicist.