From: Author U -- Judith Briles Denver , CO Monday, August 12, 2024



Unpublished Colorado Authors-to-Be Hit a Publishing Jackpot! For Immediate Release



Contact:Judith Briles



Judith@Briles.com



303-885-2207 Unpublished Colorado Authors-to-Be Hit a Publishing Jackpot! Denver, CO August 12, 2024 – The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame is presenting five aspiring unpublished authors with $2,000 scholarships and a 12-month mentorship each to support them in their publishing success on Monday, September 16 at the Hotel Denver Hilton Doubletree in Greenwood Village festive luncheon celebration. The 2024 full Scholarship Winners are: Adida Amador, Jillie Bea Jennings, Becky Jensen, Julia Jackson, and Adia Reynolds. Two finalists will also be honored: Janice Keller and Brittany Exline. Scholarships are underwritten Barnes & Noble, Judith Briles - The Book Shepherd, Mara Purl & Larry Norfleet - MarLar Charitable Foundation, Marilyn Van Derbur – Atler Foundation, the Colorado authors Hall of Fame Board, plus numerous individual donations. The award-winner Villager weekly has partnered with the efforts of the Hall in supporting this next generation of writers as well. Two of the past recipients, Chris Veasey and Vanessa Gomez will be the featured speakers at the luncheon ceremony. Board Chairperson and bestselling author Mara Purl will emcee the event. Scholarships will be awarded again in 2026. Information and submission guidelines are on the Hall's website, www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org. Tickets to the luncheon are available to the public at https://coloradoauthorshalloffame.org/events.html About Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame



