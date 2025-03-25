Unfiltered by Dr. Patricia Farrell Now Available Worldwide

The critically acclaimed non-fiction book "Unfiltered" (ISBN: 979-8-9886544-8-3) is now available in ebook format at major bookstores worldwide. Readers can purchase the digital edition through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, KOBO, Apple Books, Smashwords, and leading library platforms including Baker & Taylor, OverDrive, Gardners, and Hoopla.

To celebrate the global digital launch, a special promotion will run on Goodreads beginning March 26, 2025, offering free epub copies to selected participants for one month.

"Unfiltered" has captivated readers with its unflinching exploration of contemporary themes and powerful writing. Critics have praised its authentic voice and innovative approach to current topical subjects.

Digital availability ensures this important work reaches new audiences worldwide, allowing readers to experience this compelling book on their preferred device and platform. It is also available in paperback on most platforms.

For review copies, author interviews, or additional information, please contact the publisher.