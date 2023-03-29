Ukraine: A Celebration of Beauty and Resilience: Presented by The Ven and Sofia-Art

Washington, D.C. (4/1/2023) – The Ven at Embassy Row hotel in partnership with Sofia-Art, a gallery in Kyiv, present a new exhibition in the Art Gallery at The Ven.

WHO: The limited ticketed opening will be hosted by Alla Rogers, curator of the exhibit and Director of Art and Cultural Impact Programs for Global Peace Education Network, a UNESCO partner. Work in the exhibit comes from the private collection of Sofia-Art, a gallery in Kyiv and a portion of proceeds from sales will go to support medical needs in Ukraine.

WHAT: The exhibit opening launches a six-week calendar of events celebrating Ukrainian culture through its art, and other facets of its cultural heritage. "Our mission is to broaden the awareness of Ukraine's cultural beauty even whiledefending itself from a brutal, unprovoked invasion by its neighbor, The Russian Federation. The proceeds from our events and exhibition will be conveyed to OhMatDit Children's Hospital in Kyiv and a program for children's orphanages to support victims of PTSD and psychological trauma," states Rogers on behalf of the exhibit and Sofia-Art.

Additional events include a concert and a talk by Jurij Fedynsky presenting the "Lost Instruments of Ukraine" and his first-hand account of touring Ukraine with 300 concerts taking place on April 16 at 6:00 pm, a lively performance by Gerdan Quartet titled "A Kaleidoscope of Music" taking place on May 4 at 6pm, and an open house on May 6th from 10 am-4:30 pm.

WHERE: aVENues of connection, the Art Gallery at The Ven Embassy Row hotel, located in the heart of DC near Dupont Circle, 2015 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036

WHEN: Exhibit opening: Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 6pm-9pm (6:15 pm formal program begins)

RSVP: All print and broadcast media are invited to attend and asked to RSVP to jgoodman@thevenembassyrow.com.

Media: Media interested in photos or interviews with Alla Rogers and collection ondisplay at The Ven, please contact allarogers@cs.com. Questions pertaining to Sofia-Art, its collection, past humanitarian projects and inquiries about collaboration may be directed to Mariya Stolyar and Maksym Melnyk at mail@sofiaukraine.art.

About Sofia-Art



Established in 1995, Sofia-A is a group of companies involved in publishing, printing and fine arts, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Since 2004, the company has been actively promoting Ukrainian art around the world. Over the past 18 years, our company has published numerous albums, catalogs, compilations of over a hundred of Ukraine's finest artists and presented their works at exhibitions in Ukraine and abroad. We held about 17 art exhibits at Ukraine's premier location, Taras Shevchenko National Museum, and more than 20 exhibits abroad in the US, Japan, Great Britain, Lithuania, China, etc. We are open to cooperation with individuals and companies in the areas of art philanthropy and sales. Today, the gallery's collection includes over a thousand paintings by 70 of Ukraine's finest artists. These artists have been recognized through the most prestigious awards of Ukraine, including Title of Honored Artist of Ukraine, People's Artist of Ukraine, and the Taras Shevchenko Award for extraordinary achievements in culture and arts. In addition to art sales, we also help our clients to create, expand and curate their personal collections. One of the activities of Sofia-A is charitable donations to and support for orphans, children with AIDS and, since 2014, child-victims of Russian aggression. Since the full-scale invasion, we have partnered, in the United States, with The Ukraine House and Ukrainian Embassy, Support Hospitals in Ukraine (NGO), Volya of Ukraine (NGO) and L'Enfant Gallery of Georgetown. Our local partners include OhMatDit Childrens' Hospital in Kyiv and Pulse of Ukraine (NGO).

About Alla Rogers



Alla Rogers has been an art specialist and artist for the past 40 years in Washington DC. She was the owner of Alla Rogers Gallery, an acclaimed, Eastern European Art Gallery in Georgetown for 30 yrs. She has provided art consulting services to collectors, interior designers, and architects as well as hotels and corporations. Alla served as President of The Washington Art Dealers Association and is currently Director of Art and Cultural Impact Programs for Global Peace Education Network, a UNESCO partner. www.globalpeaceeducation.com

About The Ven at Embassy Row



The Ven at Embassy Row is part of Marriott's Tribute Portfolio and is in the heart of Dupont Circle at 2015 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington D.C. 20036. The recently renovated hotel features 231 vibrant rooms and suites in addition to over 1,300 square feet of meeting and private event space. Onsite dining options include the globally inspired full-service restaurant Fred & Stilla.

