US Comedian Announces New Episode of Comedy Podcast, Burning Lunch

(Los Angeles, CA), (1.1.2021)

"Burning Lunch" is the newest episode the podcast "Comedian Stories: Tales from the Road in Under 5 Minutes." This is a weekly podcast produced by US-based comedian, comedy writer, keynote speaker, and author, Jan McInnis.

"This episode on "Burning Lunch" is a quick story on something that happened many moons ago and still kind of mystifies those of us involved today. It happened over a year while I was doing 40 comedy shows for one group. We asked ourselves, What makes a good lunch, and why would you not like a sandwich for lunch?" explains Jan.

As a veteran comedian with 25+ years of experience in the field, Jan uses her Comedian Stories podcast to entertain in an educational and motivational way, using her top unique career stories. Stories such as working with celebrities to bombing on stage, Jan gives you the real scoop on being a professional, full-time comedian.

"Sometimes you don't understand why people don't like something, and in this episode today I talk about people not liking lunch. It sounds weird, but it was a mystery to us," notes Jan.

Comedian Stories: Tales from the Road in Under 5 Minutes is a unique series of comedy stories by an unknown comedian who made her living telling and selling jokes for over two decades. Jan is also an established comedy writer who has sold comedy material to many people, places, and organizations, from the Tonight Show monologue with Jay Leno to guests on the Jerry Springer Show. Each of the podcast ends with a "lesson learned" take-away tip suitable for everyone, and even for non-comedian.

For more information about Jan's Comedy Firsts podcast, visit her podcast website at https://comedianstories.com/podcast/ You can also follow her on linkedin: https://www.linkedin, twitter: https://twitter.com/janmcinnis or youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JanMcInnisComedian

About Jan McInnis

