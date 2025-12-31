https://vimeo.com/732175641?fl=tl&fe=ec

December 30, 2025 by Rebekah Hall Special to The Commercial Worsening economic challenges have led to a "mental health crisis among farmers," said Brittney Schrick, extension associate professor and family life specialist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

To help farm families cope, the Cooperative Extension Service is offering training in farm stress management and mental health first aid to equip producers and other members of the agriculture community.

However, there are barriers that keep some from getting the help they need. Read more: https://www.pbcommercial.com/news/2025/dec/30/ua-offers-mental-health-assistance-for-farmers/