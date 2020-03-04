Wednesday, March 04, 2020

Two best inspirational quotes that drive me.

1) It may not be today, it may not be tomorrow, and it might not be fore 10 years from now, but if Quit is in your database, your google will execute on it.

Mark Hoverson, Marketer

2) By the yard it's hard, but by the inch it's a cinch.

Dr. Robert Schuller, Preacher

