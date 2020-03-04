Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Two best inspirational quotes that drive me.
Text
Two best inspirational quotes that drive me.
From:
Michael J. Herman --Motivation Attitude Sales Billionaire Interviews Michael J. Herman --Motivation Attitude Sales Billionaire Interviews
Burbank , CA
Wednesday, March 04, 2020

 
Two best inspirational quotes that drive me.
 
1) It may not be today, it may not be tomorrow, and it might not be fore 10 years from now, but if Quit is in your database, your google will execute on it.
Mark Hoverson, Marketer
 
2) By the yard it's hard, but by the inch it's a cinch.
Dr. Robert Schuller, Preacher
 
Please let me know if and how I can be of value.
 
Michael J. Herman, Speaker-Writer-Author-Entrepreneur
(818) -894-4610  |  M: (818) 441-9288


 
 
Please let me know if and how I can be of value.
 
Michael J. Herman, Speaker-Writer-Author-Entrepreneur
(818) -894-4610  |  M: (818) 441-9288
 
Michael J. Herman
President, CEO
The Motivational Minute Publishing Company
Granada Hills, CA
818-894-4610
Other experts on these topics