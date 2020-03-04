Searching thousands of expert profiles...
Two best inspirational quotes that drive me.
Two best inspirational quotes that drive me.
From:
Michael J. Herman --Motivation Attitude Sales Billionaire Interviews
Burbank
,
CA
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Two best inspirational quotes that drive me.
1) It may not be today, it may not be tomorrow, and it might not be fore 10 years from now, but if Quit is in your database, your google will execute on it.
Mark Hoverson, Marketer
2) By the yard it's hard, but by the inch it's a cinch.
Dr. Robert Schuller, Preacher
Please let me know if and how I can be of value.
Michael J. Herman, Speaker-Writer-Author-Entrepreneur
(818) -894-4610 | M: (818) 441-9288
mike@michaeljherman.com
Please let me know if and how I can be of value.
Michael J. Herman, Speaker-Writer-Author-Entrepreneur
(818) -894-4610 | M: (818) 441-9288
mike@michaeljherman.com
Michael J. Herman
President, CEO
The Motivational Minute Publishing Company
Granada Hills, CA
818-894-4610
