Two Colorado Authors Honored with Best Book Author Laureate Designation

Denver, CO, August 8, 2025 – The American Book Fest has honored Dr. Judith Briles and Mara Purl with the Author Laureate designation. Between the two, they have published over 65 books, earned more than 135 book awards, and sold over one million books of their titles.

Jeff Keen, CEO said, "Honored authors are either established or who were recognized early in their careers by our Best Book team before they went on to massive success within the publishing industry." Among other Author Laureates included are Amy Tan, Anne Lamott, Sue Grafton, Julie Andrews, George Saunders, Anne Geddes, and T.A. Barron.

Judith Briles is currently working on book 4, The Secret Awakening in the historical fiction Harmonie series. Book 3, The Secret Rise was released in June 2025. She also published Cooking with Judith earlier this year.

Mara Purl is currently working on the fifth and final Milford-Haven Novel in her women's fiction series that pioneered the concept of small-town fiction for women. When Hearts Heal that will be available in October, 2025.

