Sunday, January 17, 2021

Trump; Accessory to Murder?

– Inauguration Day Safety

– Progressives vs. Charter Schools.



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Book direct from contact info provided, or contact Mitch Davis



At (202) 333-5000 landline, Email: ExpertClick@Gmail.com or text to 202-864-9420.



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Why Trump Could Be Charged as Accessory to Murder



Larry Levine - Ex Inmate - Prison Consultant & Criminal Justice Expert







It seems like Donald Trump, his son Donnie Jr., his recently pardoned friend Roger Stone, as well as his buffoon of a lawyer Rudy Guliani, may have stepped into some real legal trouble this time with their antics that took place at their rally prior to the riot in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and here's why: According to U.S. Federal Criminal Code statutes, specifically Section "18 USC 373" which has been codified for decades, it's a crime to solicit, command, induce, or "endeavor to persuade" another person to commit a felony that includes the threat or use of physical force. Which when interpreted, makes it a crime to persuade others, specifically another person, or a mob of thousands, to commit violent felonies.



Larry Levine



Moorpark, CA



Main Phone: (855) 577-4766



Contact Phone: 213-219-9033



LarryLevine@PacificTelephone.net



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/240948



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Security Expert Tips to Keep Businesses Safe on Inauguration Day



Timothy A. Dimoff -- High Risk Security Expert







Akron, OH ... America is facing potential violence of an unprecedented nature on January 20 as Joe Biden is inaugurated as the next President of the United States. The threat of violence is very real and has the potential to touch Americans where they live and work. Protests are planned for every State Capital building around the country. In response to these threats and to help businesses and the general public to prepare, Timothy Dimoff, President of SACS Consulting, (www.sacsconsulting.com) a high-risk national security company, has issued these tips to help citizens and businesses prepare:



Carol Saferin



440-669-6325



carol@martsaferin.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/241001



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



As children thrive at charter schools, progressives threaten their future



Acton Institute Inc







The COVID-19 global pandemic has exposed significant fault lines in America's educational system, testing moral and philosophical commitments among parents, teachers, school administrators, and politicians alike. Punctuated by media battles between teachers' unions, governors, and the president, one thing has become increasingly clear: America's public education system is far too vulnerable to the whims of partisanship and far too insulated from the promises of reform.



Rev. Ben Johnson



567-356-1777.



therightswriter@gmail.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/241185



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Infection control in the age of COVID-19



Michael D. Shaw -- Expert in Health Care and Environmental Affairs







According to the CDC, "Infection control prevents or stops the spread of infections in healthcare settings." While the term is usually applied to healthcare facilities, each of us practices some sort of infection control in our daily lives, simply by our own approaches to cleanliness. And now, with the threat of catching COVID-19, infection control practices include social distancing and the wearing of masks.



Within healthcare settings, the number of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) is significant. The usual quoted figures are that HAIs account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year. Note that these are not recent numbers, but it is difficult to obtain anything newer. Still, when one considers that most of these are preventable, it is nothing short of tragic. This column has run several articles on the matter of infection control issues, such as this one.



As to the matter of controlling the spread of COVID-19 in hospitals, the Joint Commission offered a webinar with its suggestions. Here are some highlights:



Michael D. Shaw



703-796-6063



mds1@gasdetection.com



https://www.gasdetection.com/interscan-in-the-news/magazine-articles/infection-control-in-the-age-of-covid-19/



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Who Stormed the Capitol: Terrorists or Patriots?



Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H.









https://soundcloud.com/terrorist-therapist/who-stormed-the-capitol-terrorists-or-patriots



Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H.



drcarole@earthlink.net



310-278-5433



https://soundcloud.com/terrorist-therapist



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



America's Dark Democracy | Werewolves Unleashed



Albert Goldson -- Cerulean Council







Political Civil War



In a Twilight Zone déjà vu there are fascinating yet disturbing historical parallels as Inauguration Day approaches. The shot that killed the US Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt trying to enter the US Capitol building and who now serves as the martyr rallying cry of the pro-Trump extremists, can be eerily compared to the first shot that ignited America's Civil War at Fort Sumter in 1861, both occurring during a period of a nation deeply divided.



For some historical perspective in July 1864 Confederate Lt. General Jabal Early led a battle-hardened, grizzled military force towards Washington DC known soon to be called the Battle of Fort Stevens and almost succeeded in breaching its defenses. Fortunately for the Union, Early's long march towards the capital under blistering summer conditions and the need to rest for several days upon arrival delayed the main assault by several days. This fortuitous delay enabled the Union Army to frantically muster enough men to carry out a canon bombardment which discouraged a main assault.



In January 2021 pro-Trump supporters had far more success with less personnel than Lt. General Early in breaching the Capitol building's under-manned security, entered the building and came within a hairsbreadth of capturing members of Congress.as hostages.



Ironically, despite pro-Trump supporters having far less firepower than Lt. General Early, the National Guard will post 20,000 in & around the city for the upcoming 2021 inauguration, slightly less than the 23,000 troops that defended Washington DC in 1864, which powerfully underscores the seriousness of the crisis.



Albert Goldson



agoldson@ceruleancouncil.com



917-710-7209



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/241140



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Fans of 'Bad Love Gang' Sci-Fi Book Series Embrace Musical Soundtracks on Spotify©



Dr. Kevin Schewe - Author of Bad Love Tigers - Book 2 in Bad Love Series







Denver, CO—One of the most endearing and unique aspects of Kevin Schewe's Bad Love Gang sci-fi book series are the numerous songs which pop up to highlight a scene, a mood or a moment in time to never forget. One of the main characters continually engages what he calls his musical brain to enhance the engaging narrative. In a startling coincidence, President Barack Obama has embraced this same mode of communication by creating a Spotify© playlist tied to his new book, A Promised Land.



Now fans of the Bad Love Gang books are creating playlist from the books, on Spotify©, which follow the exact order in which the songs are presented. The songs range in origin from the 1950s to the late 1970s and are filled with classics from The Beatles, Elvis, Led Zeppelin, Frank Sinatra and many others, both famous and not-so-famous. Because of alien world time-travel elements within each story, the songs are also employed as a form of universal communication device to foster better relations.



Scott Lorenz



734-667-2090



scottlorenz@westwindcos.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/241191



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Reinvent Yourself in 2021, Growth Mindset | Lead with Levity



Ira S. Wolfe -- Success Performance Solutions







An Interview with Ira S Wolfe



WHAT TO EXPECT



How can you have the courage to break the mold, get out of your comfort zone, and embrace a new direction in life? This is a question people have struggled with forever, but many more are facing this challenge in light of the tumultuous past year. Whether it's pivoting to a new career or just adapting to a new way of doing things, everyone needs to pivot sometime.



To explore this question, Ira Wolfe sat down with Dr. Heather Walker on the Leading with Levity podcast. They discuss how Ira makes change work for him, builds great teams, markets with common sense, adapts to new challenges, and nurtures his growth mindset to break the mold.



Ira S Wolfe



iwolfe@super-solutions.com



Cell/Text: 717-333-8286



http://www.newsreleasewire.com//241192



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Caring for an Elderly Parent You Don't Like – The Caring Generation®



Pamela D. Wilson -- Caregiving Expert, Advocate & Speaker







01:40 Pamela D. Wilson: If you are an elderly parent listening, you can apply all of these to your adult children that you may not like. I'll also share five solutions for I don't like my family and how to make these interactions less emotionally challenging. The health and wellness guest for this program takes this one step further to the idea of human survival. Surviving the day-in and out stress and wear and tear of caregiving and COVID these days is an accomplishment. What would you do if you were indeed in a life or death situation? Like an airplane crash or a sinking ship, or a military battle, and the odds were against you? Would you give up? Would you fight to survive?



Pamela D. Wilson



Cell/text: 303-810-1816



pamela@pameladwilson.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/241165



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Dietary Fiber and Depression: The Food – Mood Connection



Mache Seibel, MD -- Menopause Expert, Speaker, Editor HotYearsMag.com







The Food – Mood Connection



In my best selling book, The Estrogen Fix, there is an explanation about estrogen's role on GUT bacteria. In a thumbnail sketch, estrogen influences the type of bacteria in the GUT. The GUT bacteria are responsible for digesting the dietary fiber that you eat. The more dietary fiber you eat before entering menopause, the lower the risk of depression.



This latest study published in the journal Menopause adds to our understanding. It finds that eating enough fiber not only helps to keep you healthy; it helps to keep you happy. We know that getting, and being able to digest, enough fiber lowers the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and some forms of cancer. Now there is evidence that getting enough fiber also lowers the risk of depression in premenopausal women.



You don't need to by a psychiatrist to know that depression is a common and potentially serious condition. And it is more common in women than in men. Depression can affect a person's ability to work, their relationships, and their self-worth. Depression in some instances can lead to suicide. We've known for a long time that women around the time of perimenopause and menopause are more susceptible to depression, and that has been linked to lower estrogen levels. This study helps to tease out why.



Mache Seibel, MD



Info@HotYearsMag.com



617-916-1880



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/241135



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Click to www.NewsReleaseWire.com to open and read all releases or click on release of interest.



*Two Myths about the COVID Vaccine http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241229



*Strategic Factory Acquires Baltimore's A|A Signs http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241228



*I GET TO…AND SO DO YOU! http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241227



* Annonce d'un nouvel emploi pour les enfants qui aiment le chocolat et l'écriture française http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241226



*Popular Songs Express Relief that Trump Finally Is Leaving Despite Repeated Efforts to Win http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241225



*387 – Turn ADHD into a Superpower: Tom interviews Ben Sklivas http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241224



*What is Your Speaking Legacy? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241223



*The Curious Case of Cedric Younger Von Rolleston http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241222



*Now What? From Mary L. Flett, Ph.D. http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241221



*Dumb Ass Stupid Management: Sirius Radio http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241218



*Infection control in the age of COVID-19 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241217



*Weekly Subscription News: Art Projects, Pay Cuts and Video Piracy http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241213



*Laura Ingraham – Leftists cheer girl for 'ratting out' her family in Capitol siege http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241212



*OP-Ed: The Unanswered Question: Will Congress Do What It Should Do And Remove Members Who Supported The Insurrection. http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241210



*AEROx Detailed Info http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241209



*The Caring Generation® - Being A Caregiver Is Not Easy http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241206



*Why a Biden Presidency Could Be Good for the Church http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241203



*Who Stormed The Capitol: Terrorists or Patriots? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241201



*Company Connecting Writers to Publishers, Agents, Film Producers Expands During Pandemic; Seeks New Owners to Further Expand http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241198



*Innovation Women Speakers: January 15, 2021 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241194



*PowerVision Seeks U.S. Tech PR Partner http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241193



*Reinvent Yourself in 2021, Growth Mindset | Lead with Levity http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241192



*Fans of 'Bad Love Gang' Sci-Fi Book Series Embrace Musical Soundtracks on Spotify© http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241191



*Warrior for liberty: Rev. Maciej Zieba, O.P. (1954-2020) http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241189



*Change and Expansion; Bricks and Mortar's Metamorphosis http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/241182