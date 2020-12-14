Travelling With A Pet? Avoid heartbreak with protect-your-pet care tips from an expert

Santa Barbara, California - Jake the Great was a huge New Zealand Huntaway that took up the entire open back area of a Cherokee. As they were driving over the 154 Hwy from Santa Barbara to Solvang, the unavoidable monster truck that crashed into them threw Jake the length of the Jeep and into the windshield and then out on the street with his owner, covered in glass and blood. The following weeks they healed on the outside, but interior damage was later the demise of one of the greatest dogs you'd ever want to meet, way too early a separation for his owner who loved him with all her heart. A true heartbreak in every sense.

Protecting your pet is not only about the care of your pet. The pet can be a distraction while you are driving, causing a more serious situation than it would be otherwise, which often involves children. Also, besides experiencing whiplash, the driver would be hit with the pet which has become a projectile.

According to the National Safety Council, If a car crashes at a speed of 25mph, an airborne dog or cat can develop projectile forces equaling 40 times its weight. For example, a German Shepherd weighing 75 lbs can impact with a force of 3000 lbs. This is enough force to be lethal for a driver or passenger and in the least, cause great damage as the pet is thrown through the cabin and, sometimes, out the front windshield.

According to the American Automobile Association, over 80% of dog owners drive with their pets in the car. Over 84% who drive with their pet, do not restrain them in the car. In 2013, 172,000 children were in car crashes with injuries and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that of those crashes with children who were injured, over 80% had pets on board. Its not just about the pet…

Diane Stevenett, co-author of the new international award winning book, How To Save Your Pet From A Disaster was Jake' the Great's mother years ago and thinks back, "Had I known what I know today, I would have been more prepared and could have possibly lessened Jake's chance of being injured. My research to be better educated and prepared lead me to write this guidebook."

Given the increased interest in pets over the last two decades (The American Pet Products Association estimates that pet product sales have doubled in last 20 years) this guidebook seems long overdue. A quick search on the internet turns up a few 1-page flyers on emergency-pet-care-appropriate-websites, which are not all that easy to find.

2 X Chicken Soup For The Soul Best Selling NY Times Author Raymond Aaron said, " If you are a pet owner, this book is a "Must Read" because you know how the care of pets pulls so forcefully on your heartstring. There is no other book, as complete and authoritative, on the essential subject in the pet industry. I highly recommend it! Gift one today!"

You love your pet and there are things you can do easily and have peace of mind knowing your treasured pet is more safe and ready for your next trip. Be "pet prepared." Remember, your pet may turn into your "therapy animal" in an emergency so think ahead and protect them like you would your child.

3 Tips For Travelling With Your Pet From How To Save Your Pet From A Disaster

1. Consider microchipping (Page 16): unrestrained pets may bolt from cars, making a bad situation much worse.

2. A harness around the chest of your pet for securing it to the seating will more evenly distribute the tension or stress on the body during an accident thereby reducing the potential for injury. If you only have the animal tied to its collar around the neck, the animal may be strangled or have its neck broken. (Page 20, 30)

3. Secure the pet to the seat's restraints. They are made to stay connected and fastened in an accident. (Page 33)

There are literally hundreds of other tips and suggestions you have not thought of for a wide variety of situations besides car accidents. Being prepared suggests that you brainstorm as many as you can and begin implementing the tips that seem most important to you.