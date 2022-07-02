From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Monday, July 4, 2022

Trauma & Violence -- Concussion Protocol -- Sales Expert



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Contact experts directly or RSVP for full booking service.



--Mitchell Davis (202) 333-5000



Find experts on thousands of topics at www.ExpertClick.com



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Dr. Kathryn Seifert, Trauma and Violence Expert







Dr. Kathryn Seifert s a psychotherapist, author, speaker, and researcher with over 30 years of experience. She is an expert in family violence, preventing youth violence, mass murder, attachment issues and trauma. Her award winning book, 'How Children Become Violent: Keeping Your Kids out of Gangs, Terrorist Organizations, and Cults,' (Acanthus Publishing) and her best selling book, 'Youth Violence: Prevention, Theory, and Intervention' are quickly becoming the definitive guides for preventing violence.



Dr. Kathryn Seifert



Salisbury, MD



United States



Contact Phone: 443-754-1001



k.seifert@espsmd.com



View her press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/19-2565



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Robert L. Beckman. PhD TreatNOW Coalition -- Concussion Protocol Experts







TreatNOW Mission -- Identify and treat suicidal and brain-wounded veterans and others suffering from Concussion/TBI/PTSD



TreatNOW Goal -- Ensure that over 800,000 Iraq and Afghanistan brain injured veterans and active duty service members, along with all citizens, get insured access to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and other proven alternative medical treatments for their Invisible Wounds



TreatNOW: -- We are primarily veterans working pro bono to stop the suicide epidemic and restore the brain injured to a quality of life denied them by conventional approaches to concussions and brain injuries.



obert L. Beckman. PhD



Arlington, VA



United States



Contact Phone: 703-346-8432



beckmanr88@gmail.com



View his press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/19-4982



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Richard Tyler - 'The World's Top Sales and Management Expert







Richard Tyler, 'America's Corporate and Entrepreneurial Business Expert.' is recognized as the world's top Sales Trainer and Management Consultant. Richard is the CEO of Richard Tyler International, Inc.® as well as a diversified family of companies and services. Richard Tyler is an award-winning Best-Selling Author and a highly acclaimed Professional Speaker, Trainer, Management Consultant, Executive Producer and Director. Richard Tyler's philosophies have been featured in Forbes magazine, Entrepreneur magazine, as well as on FOX, CBS, NBC and ABC television affiliates, the Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch.com, CNN.com, BBC.com and other major media outlets. Richard Tyler] s immensely popular training programs, 'Commitment to Excellence'® 'Sales Immersion® Program' and 'Commitment to Excellence'® & 'Leadership Mastery Program', are influencing business people all rungs of the corporate ladder.



Richard Tyler



CEO



Richard Tyler International, Inc



Houston, TX United States



Contact Phone:713.974.7214



RichardTyler@RichardTyler.com



View his press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/19-4609



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Click to www.NewsReleaseWire.com to open and read all releases or click on release of interest.



*SpinifexIT announces major Strato updates to enable customers to maximize their SAP SuccessFactors investment http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272879



*Google-Accelerated Gaming Metaverse Gains Traction on WeFunder http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272878



*The Impacts of Conference Realignment on College Athletes http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272874



*615 ? Let Freedom Ring: Tom talks Independence Day http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272872



*COSMETA Announces Plans to Bring First-Ever HR Services Onto the Blockchain and the Metaverse http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272870



*Balaji S. Srinivasan ? The Network State and How to Start a New Country (#606) http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272866



*How to Prove to Yourself that What you Focus on Expands http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272863



*Considering Independence http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272859



*Subscription MVP for Success http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272856



*Huge support for assisted dying in UK http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272854



*How Well Do You Know Your Current Culture? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272855



*Monday Motivator on Independence by DDE http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272853



*1st-generation Georgia farmers report high levels of stress http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272852



*?Are you running towards life, or away from dying?? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272849



*How to Overcome Speaker?s Block http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272847



*What Happens When You Participate in the Home Care Marketing Mastermind by ASN? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272846



*Symba - Music From Rych McCain Media Syndication and Rych McCain Black Youth Self-Esteem Workshops http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272837



*Why Does No One Listen to Me with Dr. Ali Atkison http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272833



*Weekly Subscription News: Fixes, Freebies and Fiascos http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272830



*Post-Roe: What?s Going to Happen to the Children? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272828



*Israel Remains Top Travel Destination http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272825



*Top Ten Twitter Tweets of July 02, 2022 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272824



*Vacation Plans Require Business Strategy http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272819



*Emotional Intelligence Is Essential for Effective Business Management http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272818



*Pinellas Co. (FL) Utility Seeks PR http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272811

