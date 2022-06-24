Sunday, June 26, 2022

Trans Athletes – Child Safety – Cannabis for Seniors



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Contact guests directly or RSVP for full booking.



---Mitchell Davis (202) 333-5000



Find guests on thousands of topics at www.ExpertClick.com



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



What FINA Gets Wrong in its New Trans Athlete Participation Policy.



M.K. Lever -- Author of Surviving the Second Tier







Early this week, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) announced its new transgender participation policy, which effectively bars trans female athletes from competing in women's events. FINA's proposal, while having the advantage of simplicity, is nevertheless, incomplete. Here's why: 1) FINA's new policy prohibits trans individuals who did not start hormone replacement therapy at age 12 from competing. 2) FINA is proposing adopting an "open" category in which trans athletes can compete against each other. 3) Trans athletes are not a significant threat to fairness in women's sports



Media Contact: Scott Lorenz



Dateline: Austin, TX



Direct Phone: 734-667-2098



scottlorenz@westwindcos.com



See the news release here:



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=272489



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Debra Holtzman, J.D., M.A. -- Child Safety Expert







Debra has a law degree, an M.A. in occupational health and safety, a B.A. in communications, and is the mother of two children. She is the Honorary Co-Chair of Florida Safe Kids Coalition, a certified child passenger safety technician, and teaches infant and toddler safety, and CPR classes at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida. Her best-selling book, The Safe Baby: A Do-it Yourself Guide to Home Safety and Healthy Living (Sentient Publications, 2018) is available everywhere.



Hollywood, FL



Contact Phone: 954-963-7702



thesafetyexpert@gmail.com



See her press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/ex/Child-Safety-Expert



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #

Mauricio Velasquez - The Diversity Training Group.







Mauricio Velasquez is the President of the Diversity Training Group. Mauricio is a Diversity Trainer, Consultant, and Strategist, Sexual Harassment Prevention Trainer, Executive Coach, Trust, Engagement Consultant and Trainer, and Expert Witness. Mauricio's 27 year career includes training in every state but North Dakota and 70 countries. Mauricio has trained more than one million participants in his workshops. Mauricio and his firm Diversity Training Group, was the first diversity consultant on the world wide web. Mauricio has trained from The White House (previous administration) to US Navy including Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to Law Enforcement and Native American Tribes to NASA.



Mauricio Velasquez, MBA



Herndon, VA



Main Phone: 703-478-9191



Cell Phone: 703-850-1145



mauriciov@diversitydtg.com



See his ExpertClick press room at: http://www.expertclick.com/ex/Diversity-Training-Group



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Dr. Beverly Potter -- Cannabis for Seniors







CANNABIS FOR SENIORS -- Seniors are the fastest growing demographic of pot users in the U.S. Cannabis, a once ill-perceived 'street drug', can be a valued asset to Senior wellness, especially when used in conjunction with other physician-recommended forms of therapy. In many cases using cannabis enables Seniors in reducing dependency on narcotic pain meds to avoid opioid addiction—which is becoming an epidemic. Cannabis is much more than a 'weed' Cannabinoids - chemicals in cannabis - interact synergistically with the endocannabinoid (EC) system in the body to help regulate pain, reduce inflammation, decrease stress, and speed recovery time, as well as elevate mood and optimism - all of which can increase Seniors' quality of life. Pot is becoming the 'pill alternative.'



Contact by E-Mail Only Please.



Use subject line: Media Request



docpotter@docpotter.com



With phone so she can call you back.



See here press room here: http://www.expertclick.com/ex/Cannabis-for-Seniors



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Dignity Lifts - Toilet Lifts Help Elders Stand Up, For Themselves



Tom Nardone -- PriveCo -- World's Most Private Company







A new company, Dignity Lifts - Toilet Lifts, offers a lineup of toilet lifts for people who want to continue to live independently. These electrically lifting toilet seats help people avoid getting stuck on the toilet, avoid bathroom falls, and avoid having to enlist the help of another person in the restroom. Dignity Lifts help people maintain their independence and dignity.



Toilet lifts are an important innovation in our current society. According to the AARP 90% of Americans want to remain in their homes as they age. Since the pandemic began, this number is expected to rise. Americans aren't interested in voluntarily moving to a nursing home or care facility. They want the comfort and familiarity of home.



The bathroom is where people want the most independence. Requiring bathroom assistance is often mentioned as the most embarrassing part of aging. No one wants to get stuck or need help on the toilet. But bathroom related issues are often what cause a person to move to a care facility.



Bathroom falls make up 75% of all falls in the home and falls are often related to early demise. Dignity Lifts aims to make toileting safer. Bathing is also dangerous, but many elders have someone that stops by multiple times per week to help them bathe. If you need help on the toilet, you'll require 24 hour care, and will likely end up in a facility.



"A much more affordable and dignified approach is to install a toilet lift." says Tom Nardone, President of Dignity Lifts. "Anyone who uses a walker would be wise to consider using a toilet lift." Much like a walker, a toilet lift provides stability and assistance to people with leg weakness and balance issues.



Until toilet lifts become more popular, many people will still use a taller toilet seat. This may seem like a good solution, but tall toilet seats make it difficult to complete a bowel movement. The result can be painful constipation. Tall toilet seats also cause your legs to fall asleep which increases the chance of a fall. A lifting toilet seat is a better answer. Dignity Lifts allow you to lower yourself to a normal toilet height so your bowels evacuate, then you can slowly raise yourself back to a standing position so you won't fall. The movement is smooth and paced properly to avoid accidents.



Dignity Lifts are very sturdy. They have four feet to solidly plant themselves on the floor. These lifts provide much more stability than just a toilet or raised toilet seat. Dignity Lifts are a solid solution to balance and leg-strength issues.



Dignity Lifts offers three different electric toilet lifts and is introducing a fourth. They offer lifts that are designed for the home and even one that is meant for commercial facilities. Dignity Lifts are reasonably priced too. They range from $999 to $2,999. The most popular model, the Deluxe Toilet Lift - DL1 is $1,499. These prices are significantly less than hiring a care provider to help in the bathroom.



Tom Nardone is the President and Founder of Dignity Lifts



His company helps people "Stand up, for themselves"



He can be reached for comments and conversations



tom@priveco.com



248-457-6876



DignityLifts.com



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Click to www.NewsReleaseWire.com to open and read all releases or click on release of interest.



*3rd International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2022), 1st September, 2022, Glasgow, Scotland http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272601



*Five Keys to Diversity & Inclusion Webinar -- July 13 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272599



*Three Things To Do at the End of An Election Campaign http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272598



*The Art of Balancing Automation and Creativity http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272595



*How to Establish Rapport with Your Audience http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272590



*A New Amazing Home Care Website for Angel Home Care Services, Inc. http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272589



*611 ? Persistence pays off in many ways: Tom talks Persistence In Business http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272587



*Jotham Stein, Author of 'Negotiate Like a CEO,' Featured on Syndicated Jim Bohannon Radio Show http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272586



*Signs Your Small Business Is Ready For Expansion http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272581



*Weekly Subscription News: Ad Partners, Premium Tiers and Publisher Losses http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272579



*In Case You Missed It: May 2022 Recap of ?The Tim Ferriss Show? (#603) http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272578



*Schnoodle ÐAO?s Fully Autonomous Bridge to Polygon launches in July http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272576



*Is The 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport The BEST SUV Off and On-Road? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272575



*Top Ten Twitter Tweets of June 25, 2022 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272573



*Supreme Court overturns Roe in 6 to 3 vote Jun 24, 2022 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272567



*Media Maneuvers: Netflix Readies Ad Platform, Cuts 300 Jobs http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272565



*Disruption Report #58: Ocean Freight Company Revenues Are Up a Ridiculous Amount, 3,113 Containers Lost at Sea, Just In Time Inventory May Be on the Way Out http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272563



*?Negotiate Like a CEO? by Jotham S. Stein Wins in ?Career? Category at Firebird Book Awards http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272561



*Free Letter of Recommendation Templates http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272469



*Interview Prep for Grad School by Elizabeth LaScala for PleasontonWeekly.com, May 25, 2022 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272552



*Take Steps, Not Leaps http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272551



* The Plot to Save America Reviewed by Norm Goldman of Bookpleasures.com http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272549



*Talk Radio News Friday, June 24, 2022 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272540



*Money Heist Korea - Film/Stream http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272536



*Announcing the 2021 Sigma Delta Chi Awards, MOEy and Corbin Gwaltney winners http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/272535