Together for Others Holds Charity Gala for Ukrainian Children





WHAT: "Together for Others" Charity Gala –– Supporting Children in Ukraine"

WHEN: Friday, April 26, 2024 | 5:30pm – 9:00pm

WHERE: Embassy of the Czech Republic, 3900 Spring of Freedom Street, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20008

WHO: Together for Others is the charity work stream of the non-profit organization "Strategy and Leadership," founded in 2023 by Amb. (ret.) Dr. Réka Szemerkényi. The Gala is co-organized and sponsored by The Azar Foundation for Children of the World which was founded by Ms. Shahin Mafi.

WHY: Children are the most vulnerable in every conflict. We cannot erase the suffering or undo the losses from their lives. What we can do is to send the message of hope and confidence. Hope, that peace will come back to their lives, and confidence, that they will be able to develop their talents and rebuild their country.

HOW: Our partner – Science4People in Germany and Skola+ and SavED in Ukraine will deliver the supplies directly to the children in Ukraine.





EVENT PROGAM:

Ferenc Krausz, Physics Nobel Laureate 2023 Desmond Child, American Songwriters Hall of Fame Yeva Skalietska, 12-year-old Author of "You Don't Know What War Is" The Embassy Series Musical Performance Ukrainian Children Folk Dance Performance Live + Silent Auction

IN ATTENDANCE:

H.E. Miloslav Stašek, Ambassador of the Czech Republic H.E. Georgi Panayotov, Ambassador of Bulgaria H.E. Szabolcs Takács, Ambassador of Hungary H.E. Maris Selga, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia H.E. Marek Magierowski, Ambassador of Poland H.E. Radovan Javorcík, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic H.E. Jacques Pitteloud, Ambassador of Switzerland





About Together for Others

Together for Others (T4O) believes that through working together for others, the most profound human connections are created between donors and recipients. www.togetherforothers.com





About The Azar Foundation for Children of the World

The Azar Foundation for Children of the World supports organizations by providing funding for programs that enrich the lives of women and children through empowerment, health, and education. www.azar4children.org

