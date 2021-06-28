‘Tiny Blunders, Big Disasters’ by Jared Knott a Bestselling, Multiple Award Winner; 2021 Intl. Book Award & New Gen Indie Award

Atlanta, GA—Tiny Blunders, Big Disasters: Thirty-Nine Tiny Mistakes That Changed the World Forever!, by Jared Knott, is a multiple award winning bestselling book. Knott just picked up the 2021 International Book Award, in the History category, and a New Generation Indie Award, (Finalist History Non-Fiction). Having garnered over 720 positive reviews, including one from the Mensa Bulletin, Tiny Blunders, Big Disasters hit the Amazon bestseller right out of the gate and has remained there for seven-months, this while also #1 in six different categories. In addition, a major audiobook producer, Black Stone, is putting the finishing touches on a Tiny Blunders audiobook.

With over 2,000 entries from all the world, American Book Festival's CEO Jeffrey Keen says that "International Book Award's success begins with the enthusiastic participation of authors and publishers and continues with our distinguished panel of industry judges who bring to the table their extensive editorial, PR, marketing, and design expertise."

Taking care with even the smallest details, Jared Knott began each story from the minor occurrence and then expanded outwards to explain the major consequences. All these events have crafted our world in many different ways. Look at the small decisions, or blunders, which have profoundly shaped your own life, then multiply the implications thousands of times over.

These Tiny Blunders which caused Big Disasters also revolve around the personality and upbringing of the famous and infamous, thus allowing Jared Knott to explore various dynamics such as the intense family rivalry in the Kennedy Clan or the circumstances which gave rise to Presidents Lyndon Baines Johnson and Richard M. Nixon. From ancient to modern times, battles, war campaigns, bureaucratic decision making and the psychological makeup of the main players is explored.

Tiny Blunders, Big Disasters Book Trailer





Even for those well versed in history, there are surprises and new information hidden in the rich detail of stories about the American Revolution, World War II, the American Civil War. Lost battle plans, poor ship designs, hubris, groupthink, medical mistakes, evil, madness and sacrifice, this book has it all and more.

Jared Knott wants the reader to learn from history, to know that looking after the small details is vital in order to obtain the desired outcome. Carelessness changes and costs lives, many times sparking a tsunami which engulfs individuals, nations and empires. You will never discount the small details again after reading Tiny Blunders, Big Disasters. Of course, Tiny Blunders can lead to wonderful discoveries, such as when Alexander Fleming left some bread out and it molded, thus leading to the discovery of penicillin.

"This book has taken the reader through a great circuit of human experience from one end of the world to the other. This is one of the most energetically satisfying books about history—and about the way we remember—to grace the shelves." —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 50 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5 Stars

"In these days, with attention deficit being a huge problem, this book has the ability to sharpen people's focus, with the understanding that even a tiny snafu can cause things to happen which move the world. As a huge fan of history, I couldn't put this book down." —John J. Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5 Stars

"Never dull, Knott's thoroughly researched and detailed delineation of each event will keep history buffs and casual readers alike fascinated and engaged. Blunders, errors, mistakes and oversight are sometimes the dime on which history turns, and Tiny Blunders, Big Disasters is an illuminating, incisive, and fast paced tour." —Jessica Tofino, Educator & Writer, 5 Stars

"I studied Modern History and knew the details of some of the events he writes about. Yet, he has uncovered tiny details, omissions, or slight mistakes which occurred at the time, and in telling them, reveals how these moments in time had enormous impacts on our world today." —Susan Keefe, Midwest Book Review, 5 Stars

"Knott uses the butterfly effect theory, closely associated with the work of Edward Lorenz in the 1960s, to drive his stories home. If a butterfly flaps its wings on one end of the country, will it turn into a tornado at the other? Knott applies the Butterfly effect to stories throughout history, showing how the smallest blunders can turn into big disasters." —Rachel Song, Writer, 5 Stars

Tiny Blunders, Big Disasters: Thirty-Nine Tiny Mistakes That Changed the World Forever!, ISBN-10: 1735972908, ISBN-13: ‎978-1735972909 (Paperback), ISBN: 1735972908 (ebook), available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Goodreads.

About Jared Knott: Jared Knott has had numerous articles published in the Mensa Bulletin and in graduate school textbooks on subjects ranging from Supreme Court Reform to Arctic Exploration. He was a decorated combat infantry officer in Vietnam in the First Air Cavalry Division. In his civilian career, he has served as a vice president of sales + marketing and marketing director in the home improvement industry. A father of five, he lives in the Atlanta area with his wife, Kathryn.

Media Contact: For a review copy of Tiny Blunders, Big Disasters: Thirty-Nine Tiny Mistakes That Changed the World Forever!, or to arrange an interview with Jared Knott contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Communications Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.comor by phone at 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on twitter @abookpublicist