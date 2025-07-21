Thriller of the Year Author Francine Mathews to be Inducted into the Colorado Author’s Hall of Fame in September

July 23, 2035



For Immediate Release



Contact: Judith Briles



Judith@Briles.com



303-885-2207

Thriller of the Year Author Francine Mathews to be Inducted into the Colorado Author's Hall of Fame in September

Denver, CO, July 21, 2025 – The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame has announced the 13 new Inductees to this year's Hall of Fame Gala taking place on Saturday, September 6, 2025 at the Double Tree Hilton Denver Tech Center. Among them is historical fiction and suspense/thriller author Francine Mathews. She writes under two names: her own and also as Stephanie Barron, her middle and maiden names. Mathews has published over 30 books.

One of her books, Too Bad to Die, confirmed her place as a master of historical fiction and as a New York Times Book Review Editor's Choice pick. It also was recognized as the International Thriller of the Year. Many have likened her insights to those of Ian Fleming's. She is featured in Great Women Mystery Writers.

As author Francine Mathews, she wrote two series: one set in Nantucket featuring police officer Meredith "Merry" Folger, the latest in a long line of police officers in her family, including her father who is also her boss. Family and genealogy played an important part in the series. Mathews has stated that with this series she tried to "capture the difficult life in New England today" and the "bitter and embedded economic issues" facing the fishing industry. Her second series are spy thrillers based on her time working with the CIA.

As author Stephanie Barron, Mathews penned historical novels featuring the English novelist, Jane Austen , as an amateur sleuth. The books are presented as lost diaries merely edited by Barron.

She and 12 others will be inducted into the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame on September 6. Tickets are open to the public to purchase tickets to attend the gala at ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org.

About Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame®

Authors' Hall of Fame® strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. The Authors' Hall of Fame® recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die.

The 2025 Induction of the Hall of Fame® will be held September 6th at the DoubleTree Hilton Denver Tech Center. Additional information about the upcoming Induction event, inductees, donations, events, and board members is available at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

The public is invited to visit the website, read the criteria for nominations, and encouraged to nominate authors who they believe would be ideal to include in the next Induction 2027 celebration.

Press inquiries: Judith Briles, CEO at Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.

###