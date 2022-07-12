Three News Items & Last WWII Medal of Honor Recipient will Lie in Honor at the U.S. Capitol

From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Last WWII Medal of Honor Recipient will Lie in Honor at the U.S. Capitol



Woody Williams, the Last WWII Medal of Honor Recipient will Lie in Honor at the U.S. Capitol







Interview Dr. Bryan Rigg, author of 'FLAMETHROWER' & biographer of Woody Williams



Washington, DC—The last World War II recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor (MOH), Hershel "Woody" Williams, will receive another of the greatest honors granted an individual by the United States Government. Williams, who passed away at the age of 98 on June 29, 2022, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol.



Mr. Williams will lie in state on Thursday, July 14 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.



"Out of 669,100 marines who fought in WWII, only 82 were awarded the MOH," says Bryan Rigg, author of Flamethrower: Iwo Jima Medal of Honor Recipient and U.S. Marine Woody Williams and His Controversial Award.



Woody Williams received the Medal of Honor, the highest medal for valor in the United States military, for his actions on Iwo Jima island on February 23, 1945, when he used a flamethrower against the Imperial Japanese army positioned in fortified underground "pillboxes."



Taking Iwo Jima was considered strategically sound because, at 600-miles away from Japan, it could serve as a base to launch air assaults and mount the final act of invasion. Twenty thousand Japanese were entrenched in underground tunnels and bunkers on Iwo Jima, ready to fight to the end. The battles on Iwo Jima were some of the bloodiest in Marine Corps history but the leathernecks prevailed.



Those interested in learning more about Iwo Jima, the Marines, and Woody Williams can dive deep with Flamethrower by Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg. This compelling account of a critical phase of the Pacific War, focused on the U.S. Marines of the 3rd Div., 21st Regiment, 1st Battalion, C Company and their Japanese adversaries, has been referred to as the Marine Corps version of Band of Brothers. Flamethrower highlights the importance of Iwo Jima in the course of history and connects this American triumph to the war's ultimate conclusion—the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The book also explores Japan's Holocaust and the men who served Emperor Hirohito like no other book to date.



Flamethrower is the only book on World War II endorsed by two Marine Corp commandants, (USMC 31st Commandant, General Charles C. Krulak, USMC 29th Commandant, General Al Gray) and a Marine Corp general, (General Anthony C. Zinni USMC (Retired)). It was also endorsed by the former head of the Marine Corps Historical Division as well a famous author of "Chesty," Colonel Jon Hoffman.



Media Contact: To arrange an interview with Dr. Bryan Rigg please contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Communications Book Marketing



Labor Shortage? Or Appreciation Shortage? More than 17 Ways to Say Thank You







It's hard to beat the ROI of a simple, sincere Thank You, however you might express it.



While almost every employer in the developed world is grappling with a labor shortage, one of the underlying causes is, in fact, an appreciation shortage.



As with any other relationship, the moment one party begins to feel taken for granted by the other, the grass starts to brown, sparking a hunt for something greener – double entendre intended.



This explains, in part, the massive reshuffling of the workforce in recent months. The overwhelming majority of the 4.3 million U.S. workers who quit their jobs in May of 2022 didn't go sit at home, unemployed. They left one job for a new one they hoped would be better. This was not a spike. More than four million workers in the United States have quit their jobs every month this year.



Many of these left for more money, which, in itself, is seen as a measure of appreciation. Workers see increased demand for products and services while working harder to take up the slack resulting from staff shortages, and naturally feel unappreciated if they don't see a share of what they can only assume are greater profits. Meanwhile, those profits are, in fact, being eroded by inflation, brought on in part by employers increasing wages to try to keep the people they have. Oy. It's no wonder Tylenol sales are up.



Those of us who study employee retention have long said, "It's not just the money." But let's be honest. Today, it's probably more about the money than it has been in a long time. If that's the problem in your case, and you have the means, you already know what you have to do. And, by the way, your employees are convinced that you do have the means. If, in fact, you don't, it might be time to get more transparent about how money is earned and spent in your organization.



Paying people less than they deserve is rarely a success strategy. But if you're pretty well maxed out on monetary compensation, other ways of expressing appreciation can take you a long way.



Billions of dollars are spent each year in the U.S. alone on elaborate and seemingly creative reward and recognition "programs". Some of this activity clearly accomplishes its intended purpose. But it may not be the best way to say "Thank you". We may have overcomplicated this.



Nonscientific research alert: Since the start of the pandemic, I've polled the participants of many of the virtual keynote and training presentations I've made, asking the question, "How do you prefer to be thanked for a job well done?" Respondents had to make one and only one selection from a list of eight expressions of appreciation. With 2,432 responses, -- See the results here:



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Labor-Shortage-Or-Appreciation-Shortage-More-than-17-Ways-to-Say-Thank-You,2022273128.aspx



