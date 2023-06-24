Third Anniversary of Publication of ‘Crisis Ahead’

Saturday, June 24, 2023

This month marks the third anniversary of the publication of "Crisis Ahead," Edward Segal's award-winning and bestselling book on crisis management.

To celebrate the ocassion, publisher Nicholas Brealey is making deeply discounted copies of the ebook edition available through the end of June wherever books are sold in the U.S. and Canada.

"Crisis Ahead" is based on the following premise: it's not a matter of IF a scandal or crisis will hit, it's WHEN.

How a company deals with it will have lasting impact on their reputation, profits, and more. But for most organizations, when a crisis hits, they're caught off guard and ill-prepared.

While essential, crisis plans are worthless unless properly executed, as the stories and examples featured throughout Crisis Ahead attest. Edward Segal's vivid and memorable accounts underscore the benefits of practicing and updating crisis plans at least once a year. The book also includes a template for creating a customizable crisis management plan, and a list of the crisis management lessons to be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Crisis Ahead" is for CEOs, senior staff, corporate communication professionals, HR and legal teams, boards of directors, and front-line employees who need to know what to do in the moment: what levers to pull and what moves to make in real time when faced with a crisis, scandal, or disaster.

This book is written with the need for speed in mind. It's concise and practical with a light touch and occasional humor to help people on the front lines prepare for, survive, and bounce back from a crisis.

It includes dozens of anecdotes, stories, and lessons about how companies, organizations, and individuals - ranging from Amazon, Apple, and the European Union, to Disney, Starbucks, and entrepreneur Elon Musk - have prepared for, created, managed, and communicated about crisis situations.