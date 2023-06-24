Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Third Anniversary of Publication of ‘Crisis Ahead’
Text
Third Anniversary of Publication of ‘Crisis Ahead’
From:
Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Washington, DC
Saturday, June 24, 2023

 

This month marks the third anniversary of the publication of "Crisis Ahead," Edward Segal's award-winning and bestselling book on crisis management.

To celebrate the ocassion, publisher Nicholas Brealey is making deeply discounted copies of the ebook edition available through the end of June wherever books are sold in the U.S. and Canada.

"Crisis Ahead"  is based on the following premise: it's not a matter of IF a scandal or crisis will hit, it's WHEN.

How a company deals with it will have lasting impact on their reputation, profits, and more. But for most organizations, when a crisis hits, they're caught off guard and ill-prepared.

While essential, crisis plans are worthless unless properly executed, as the stories and examples featured throughout Crisis Ahead attest. Edward Segal's vivid and memorable accounts underscore the benefits of practicing and updating crisis plans at least once a year. The book also includes a template for creating a customizable crisis management plan, and a list of the crisis management lessons to be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Crisis Ahead" is for CEOs, senior staff, corporate communication professionals, HR and legal teams, boards of directors, and front-line employees who need to know what to do in the moment: what levers to pull and what moves to make in real time when faced with a crisis, scandal, or disaster.

This book is written with the need for speed in mind. It's concise and practical with a light touch and occasional humor to help people on the front lines prepare for, survive, and bounce back from a crisis.

It includes dozens of anecdotes, stories, and lessons about how companies, organizations, and individuals - ranging from Amazon, Apple, and the European Union, to Disney, Starbucks, and entrepreneur Elon Musk - have prepared for, created, managed, and communicated about crisis situations.

 

                                                                  ###

Edward Segal is a crisis management expert, consultant and the bestselling author of the award-winning Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey). Order the book at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0827JK83Q/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0

Segal is a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues. Read his recent articles at https://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/?sh=3c1da3e568c5.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Edward Segal
Title: Crisis Management Expert
Group: Edward Segal
Direct Phone: 415-218-8600
Jump To Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Jump To Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Contact Click to Contact