The importance of developing your humor “soft skill” muscle

"Humor is one soft skill that is often overlooked but can be incredibly valuable in the workplace," declares keynote speaker and Business Humorist Jan McInnis. "A well-timed joke or a lighthearted comment can help ease tension, build rapport, and boost morale." Recently there have been several articles in the news focusing on the importance of, and often ignored soft skills in business, because these skills may be perceived as not adding to the bottom line. But soft skills, including humor in business, can also foster creativity by encouraging individuals to think outside the box and take risks. In fact, some research has shown that a playful work environment can lead to increased innovation and higher job satisfaction.

Research has also shown that companies that prioritize soft skills have a significant competitive advantage over those that don't. According to a study by LinkedIn, 92% of talent acquisition professionals and hiring managers believe that soft skills are equally or more important than hard skills. With the rise of AI/automation changing the job market, many talent professionals and hiring managers agree that candidates with strong soft skills are increasingly important. In fact, it could make or break hiring the perfect candidate as 89% feel that "bad hires" typically have poor soft skills. Additionally, a survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers found that more than 60% of employers responding to NACE's Job Outlook 2023 survey are seeking evidence of student's abilities to solve problems and to work in a team. And how do you work in a team? By using your "soft" or "people" skills; humor included.

Soft skills refer to a range of non-technical skills that are essential for effective communication and collaboration. Examples include active listening, empathy, communications, teamwork, adaptability, and conflict resolution. These skills are often developed through experience and practice, rather than formal education or training. BUT according to McInnis, there are some things you can learn, such as strengthening your humor muscle.

While technical skills are important, they may no longer be enough to set individuals and companies apart. By recognizing the value of soft skills and humor, organizations can create a culture of collaboration, creativity, and innovation that leads to long-term success.