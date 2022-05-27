Speaker
The Ven at Embassy Row and Artist Lisa Marie Thalhammer Present Color Your Heart to Launch Capital Pride Week
Color Your Heart by Lisa Marie Thalhammer
 

Washington, D.C. (5/27/2022) – The Ven at Embassy Row and renowned artist Lisa Marie  Thalhammer of Lisa Marie Studio have partnered to create an unforgettable Pride event  featuring a mural installation on the Massachusetts Avenue facing windows of The Ven that will  remain in place throughout Pride month. Attendees are invited to take part in the art  installation by painting sections of the mural as they enjoy music provided by DJ Blakberi and a signature cocktail sponsored by Blackleaf Vodka.  

WHAT: Color Your Heart: A night of fun, music and art to celebrate Pride Month. 

WHO:  Artist Lisa Marie Thalhammer of Lisa Marie Studio 

  • DJ Blackberi 
  • Kevin Larkai of Blackleaf Vodka 
  • Attendees who are All Artists for the Night 

WHERE: Fred & Stilla, the lobby level restaurant and bar at The Ven. 

WHEN : Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 5pm until 8pm 

RSVP: Tickets on sale now https://www.fredandstilla.com/experiences/#/ 

Other: A portion of ticket sales will go to support the Whitman-Walker Foundation and  its mission to "work toward building a society where all persons are seen for who  they are, treated with dignity and respect, and afforded equal opportunity to  health and wellbeing." 

Media: Media interested in photos or interviews, please contact Jennifer Goodman at jgoodman@thevenembassyrow.com

About The Ven at Embassy Row 

The Ven at Embassy Row is part of Marriott's Tribute Portfolio and is in the heart of Dupont  Circle at 2015 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington D.C. 20036. The recently renovated hotel  features 231 vibrant rooms and suites in addition to meeting and private event space. Onsite dining options include the globally inspired full-service restaurant Fred & Stilla, in addition to a  24-hour Chef's Pantry for grab & go shopping and the seasonal pool and lounge on The Rooftop  of The Ven, which is open to hotel guests and members of The Ven Social, the private Rooftop club. The hotel also offers an Art Gallery on its lower lobby level featuring rotating art from  local, national and international artists curated to instill curiosity, conversation and connection.  Follow on Facebook at @TheVenEmbassyRow and on Instagram @thevenembassyrow. For  more information, visit www.thevenembassyrow.com or email info@thevenembassyrow.com

About Lisa Marie Thalhammer 

Lisa Marie Thalhammer is an award-winning visual artist, LGBTQ activist, and the Creative Director of Lisa Marie Studio. Her work often depicts inspirational imagery and harmonious rainbow spectrums, authentically communicating messages of persistence, equity and love. She  employs an array of mediums including paper, canvas and mural walls, always with an intention  to uplift and empower. Born and raised in the American heartland of St. Louis, Missouri, Lisa  Marie studied fine art at the Art Institute of Chicago and University of Kansas before moving to  Washington D.C. where she has painted more than a dozen murals including "The LOVE Mural,"  which is among the most famous and photographed murals in D.C. Follow on Facebook at  @lisamariestudio and on Instagram @thelovemural. For more information, visit  www.lisamariestudio.com.  

About Blackleaf Vodka 

Blackleaf Vodka is the first French organic vodka. Founded by DC resident Kevin Larkai, it is local to Washington DC and a black-owned business. Blackleaf is a silky smooth award-winning vodka that defies traditional expectations by making organic sexy, hence the PREMIUM+ORGANIC theme. Follow on Facebook at @blackleafvodka and on Instagram @blackleafvodka. For more information, visit www.blackleafvodka.co/en/. 

                     ###

 


 

 

 

 
