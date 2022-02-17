The Ven at Embassy Row Presents New Art Exhibit: Avenues of Connection

THE VEN AT EMBASSY ROW AND CRESCENT HOTELS & RESORTS PRESENTS NEW ART EXHIBIT: AVENUES OF CONNECTION

Washington, D.C. (2/17/2022) – The Ven at Embassy Row hotel and Crescent Hotels and Resorts, presents a new art exhibit: aVENues of Connection, a unique celebration of Black History Month opening on February 11. The show was developed in partnership with Alla Rogers, a longtime fixture in the DC art community who has curated hundreds of exhibitions throughout her career. The exhibit expresses the connection of local D.C. artists in the African American community, showcased in the main gallery and lobby level, with the international influences and musings presented in the secondary gallery. The exhibit will be in place through March 31, 2022 and is open to the public.

THE WORLD IN MY MIND

"The World in My Mind" is presented in the main gallery space and was curated by Dr. Lauren Davidson, Founder and Principal of Museum Nectar in collaboration with Mehari Sequar Gallery. The art reflects upon the legacy of the D.C. Black arts community and how it continues to influence emerging artists today. The World in My Mind features a variety of artists including Washington native Kristen Hayes Campbell, adjunct professor Charles Philippe Jean-Pierre, mixed media oil painter Jabari Jefferson, world traveler Paula Mans, artist and early childhood educator Ebony Marshman and interdisciplinary conceptual artist Lionel Frazier White III.

AFRICAN ART BEATS

Featured in the second gallery is an exhibit curated by African Art Beats, a contemporary art gallery dedicated to artists from Africa and its diaspora. Its aim is to connect art lovers as well as new and seasoned art collectors across the globe with curated works from some of the finest emerging and established artists of the continent. Its core mission is to introduce national US based audiences to contemporary African art, to showcase the dynamism, imagination, and resourcefulness of the artists it represents, and to share the universal messages conveyed through their work – messages that resonate with us, regardless of our background or walk of life. Executive Director Anne-Beatrix Keller Semadeni will be displaying works from international artists including mixed-media artists Méné, Camille Tété Azankpo and Wainright Dawson III, Haitian visual artist Elizabeth Martineau, and painters Saadio and Gérard Gabayen.

FINE ART BY EDWARD A. YOUNG III

Local artist Edward A. Young III will be showcased on the lobby level. Born in Savanna, Georgia and raised in D.C., he works to instill emotion and truth via his art.

About Alla Rogers:

Rogers has worked with prominent architects, interior designers, and art collections since 1990. Rogers has been one of the leading specialists in newly accessible art from Eastern Europe and the countries of the former Soviet Union. She has curated hundreds of exhibitions and led artist exchanges. She has helped build large photography and fine art collections.

About The Ven at Embassy Row:

The Ven at Embassy Row is a Marriot Tribute property located in the heart of Dupont Circle at 2015 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington D.C. 20036. The recently renovated hotel features 231 vibrant rooms and suites in addition to over 1,300 square feet of meeting and private event space.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts:

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels & resorts in the United States & Canada.

For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com

About Marriott Hotels:

With over 550 hotels and resorts in over 60 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest's stay.