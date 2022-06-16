The Ven at Embassy Row Presents 202 Creates Masterclass Video with José Alberto Uclés & Tom Noll

Washington, D.C. (6/16/2022) – The Ven at Embassy Row Hotel and DC's 202Creates Office have the pleasure of holding a reception and private video preview of a special Pride Edition of their 202 Creates Masterclass featuring DC Arts Commissioner José Alberto Uclés and Artist & Children's Book Author Tom Noll – popularly known in the DC Metro Area as the DC Artsy Fashion Peacocks.

WHAT: Video Preview of a 202 Creates Masterclass to celebrate Pride Month.

WHO:

José Alberto Uclés– Commissioner, DC Commission on the Arts & Humanities

Tom Noll – DC Artist & Children's Book Author (both aka The DC Artsy Fashion Peacocks)

WHERE: The Ven Embassy Row Hotel & Art Gallery – 2015 Massachusetts Ave, NW, Washington, DC

WHEN: Monday, June 20, 2022, 6:00 to 8:30 pm

The aVENues of connection Art Gallery: Located on the lower level of the lobby, features rotating art from local, national, and international artists, curated to instill curiosity, conversation and connection.

About José Alberto Uclés & Tom Noll – aka "DC Artsy Fashion Peacocks"

Both Uclés and Noll both have lived in the DC Metro area for 40 years and are called "DC Artsy Fashion Peacocks," as at openings in our theatres, arts or performance venues, museums, galleries or philanthropic events you are bound to have met the gregarious and passionate arts aficionados in their colorful and whimsical attire. They have been called connectors of people, ideas, and influencers in the DMV arts and culture scene, as they stay current and purposeful in their love and support of diverse, small, large organizations, established and emerging creative forces.

José Alberto Uclés, originally from Honduras, has worked for the past 21 years at the U.S. Department of Transportation as the Hispanic Outreach Spokesperson, and Public Affairs Specialist for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). was reappointed in 2020 for a third term by Mayor Muriel Bowser as Commissioner at the D.C. Commission on the Arts & Humanities (CAH), representing his Ward 5.

Tom Noll, originally from Somerset, Ohio, is an award-winning children's book author with his "Trash to Treasure" Series- Recycling Creatively with L.T. (The Bicycle Fence, Selling Eggs). Tom is also a sculptor, artist, decorator, landscape designer and creator of the popular White Bicycle Fence Art Installation at Bloomingdale's corner park on Rhode Island Avenue, First and T Streets, NW that he whimsically decorates for major holidays and seasons to the delight of everyone.





They both love, pay tribute and gratitude to their forever home * WDC, for the engaging abundance it offers everyone in its many diverse, eclectic and creative offerings. They became quickly aware that it does take a village to make all this creativity happen and became enthralled by and drawn to this close-knit DC metro area community of art makers and advocates.

They both say: "We believe in the positive, transformative and nurturing power of the arts, humanities and culture to improve and elevate the quality of life of children and adults. The creative industries have been and will continue to be critical factors in our city's economic development, revitalization, richness and keep on making our Nation's Capital region a vibrant and rich world-class destination!"

Follow them on Facebook at @artsyfashionpeacocksdc and on Instagram @artsyfashionpeacocks.

About 202CREATES:

Mayor Muriel Bowser launched 202Creates in September 2016 to amplify and celebrate DC's creative culture. Led by OCTFME and DMPED, 202Creates engages residents through events, activities, and resources that enrich our communities across all 8 wards. 202Creates does 3 important things:

Promotes and amplifies the District's creative economy and creative residents through digital media marketing, content creation, and original television programming Connects District residents with government resources , educational opportunities, and space to support their creative work and grow their creative businesses Builds an interdisciplinary community by connecting creative District residents with each other through events and networking activities.

Angie M. Gates - Director, DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment (OCTFME)

About The Ven at Embassy Row:



The Ven at Embassy Row is part of Marriott's Tribute Portfolio and is in the heart of Dupont Circle at 2015 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington D.C. 20036. The recently renovated hotel features 231 vibrant rooms and suites in addition to meeting and private event space. Onsite dining options include the globally inspired full-service restaurant Fred & Stilla, in addition to a 24-hour Chef's Pantry for grab & go shopping and the seasonal pool and lounge on The Rooftop of The Ven, which is open to hotel guests and members of The Ven Social, the private Rooftop club. The hotel also offers an Art Gallery on its lower lobby level featuring rotating art from local, national and international artists curated to instill curiosity, conversation and connection. Follow on Facebook at @TheVenEmbassyRow and on Instagram @thevenembassyrow. For more information, visit www.thevenembassyrow.com or email info@thevenembassyrow.com.

