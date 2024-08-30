Speaker
The Supply Chain Revolution: What's Inside Ch 3?
From:
Arthur Koch -- Management Consultant Arthur Koch -- Management Consultant
Miami, FL
Friday, August 30, 2024

 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

What's inside Chapter 3 of the Supply Chain Revolution? It's all about Mastering the Fundamentals!

Mastering the Fundamentals

The Bedrock of Supply Chain Management



Introduction to Mastering SCM Fundamentals

  • Bridge the gap between the classroom and application
  • Master the fundamentals before moving on:
    • Inventory Accuracy
    • Purchase Order Acknowledgements
    • Etc.
  • Learning the importance of crawling, walking and running.



Art Koch's Three "Fs" of Supply Chain Management

  • The "Three Fs" model: People and Process Foundation, Structural Framework, and Financial Focal Point.
  • The model serves as a closed-loop problem resolution to apply the plan-do-check-act process effectively.



Transforming SCM with Advanced Training and Core Competencies

  • The importance of a rock-solid foundation in achieving long-term success in supply chain management.
  • The significance of ongoing training and education in SCM to handle more complex challenges.
  • The critical role of professionalism in SCM for achieving strategic objectives and sustainable improvements.



Real-World Application and Success Stories

  • When getting the fundamentals right you will look like a genius.
  • Avoid chasing "silver bullet" solutions.



Call to Action: Implementing SCM Excellence

  • Evaluation of the functional foundation:
  1. Are the relevant few KPIs in place?
  2. Are the functions siloed or do they "play" well together?
  3. Is SCM considered procurement, a singular department? Or a philosophical mission led by degreed professionals within various operational functions?
  4. Etc.

 

If you have any questions or concerns about your operations and supply chain business strategy, please contact me by e-mail or at +1 (336) 260-9441. 

