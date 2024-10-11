The Soft Skills of Business Are Not to be Overlooked

The Utah Housing Coalition recently wrapped up its 28th Annual Utah Housing Matters Conference, where attendees were treated to a keynote presentation that was equal parts laughter and learning. The keynote, delivered by renowned comedian and keynote speaker Jan McInnis, brought humor, inspiration, and practical wisdom to the forefront of the event. McInnis' keynote, titled "Finding the Funny in Change," highlighted how humor can serve as a valuable tool for navigating change and fostering stronger connections in the workplace and in life.

McInnis's focus on the sometimes overlooked "soft skills" of business. She notes that the power of humor is a soft skill that helps individuals and organizations navigate challenges, foster communication, and boost creativity. In her keynote "Finding the Funny in Change", McInnis emphasized that humor isn't just about getting laughs; it's about fostering an environment where people feel connected and open to new ideas.

McInnis' presentation underscored the importance of developing soft skills—particularly humor—when dealing with change. She pointed out that humor can:

--Build Stronger Connections: Humor helps break down barriers and build trust. When people laugh together, they form stronger relationships, which can lead to better collaboration and teamwork.

--Enhance Creativity and Problem-Solving: McInnis stressed that humor opens up creative thinking by allowing individuals to view challenges from a different perspective. Laughter relaxes the brain, making it easier to approach problems with a fresh, innovative mindset.

--Reduce Stress: One of the most notable benefits of humor is its ability to reduce stress. In high-pressure situations, humor provides a mental break that helps individuals stay calm and focused, ultimately boosting productivity.

--Improve Communication: McInnis pointed out that humor makes communication more engaging and effective. When people are entertained, they are more likely to retain information and stay engaged in the conversation.

McInnis' expertise in combining comedy with these critical soft skills makes her a sought-after speaker for corporate events, conferences, and other professional gatherings across the country. Her ability to deliver relevant, actionable advice through humor has earned her rave reviews from clients, such as the review above, in various industries, including healthcare, education, and housing.