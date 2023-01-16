The SUPER BOWL the biggest GAMBLING  event of the year

Monday, January 16, 2023

"Playoff games and the Super Bowl are to the compulsive gamblers what New Year's Eve is to the alcoholic," says Arnie Wexler, a leading expert on the subject of compulsive gambling and a recovering compulsive gambler himself.

According to the National Gambling Study Commission,in 1998 there are 5 million compulsive gamblers and 15 million at risk in the U.S.

But not any more !!!! Now with the sports betting legal its an explosion

"I have spoken to more compulsive gamblers than anyone else in America over the years and have gotten hundreds of phone calls after playoff games and the Super Bowl from compulsive gamblers "

Wexler says. "Some have spoken about embezzlements, white-collar crimes and destroying themselves and their families.

Others were so desperate that they were contemplating suicide. "

"Over the years, I have also spoken to many college and professional athletes who had a gambling problem," Wexler says.

Even one who played in a few super bowls and has a few rings who came to us for gambling addiction HELP

"Compulsive gamblers are very vulnerable during the NFL post season because they are looking for the 'lock bet,' Wexler says. "The media hype juices the gambler and -- as this is an impulse disorder -- many compulsive gamblers will be in action. And I wonder HOW MANY players WILL have a bet on the games. "

THE BIGGEST CHANGE is how many young kids are non gambling

"With all the games and the media hype about odds and betting lines in newspapers and t v , there is an explosion of betting on these games," Wexler continues.

Arnie Wexler is a recovering compulsive gambler who placed his last bet on April 10, 1968. Wexler has been fighting the injustice of how sports, society and the judicial system deal with compulsive gamblers for the last 54 years.

