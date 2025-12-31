The Root Cause of Farm Stress

https://vimeo.com/732175641?fl=tl&fe=ec

We toss around the phrase "mental health," and sometimes it feels a little vague. Hard to grab onto. Here's something we all recognize right away. Stress. And in agriculture, stress is often not the disease. It's the symptom.

So what's the root cause? Very often, it's financial. A 2025 study from the University of Georgia helps explain what farmers across the country are living with. In many major crops, profits have been the exception, not the rule.

