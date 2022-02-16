The NFL Changes Course Again In Response To Their Latest Crisis

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Commentary From Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Author of the Award- Winning Book "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies " (Nicholas Brealey)

The NFL is facing another crisis. But in the early stages of the unfolding situation, they do not appear to be following a fundamental crisis management best practice: consistency.

The NFL's latest crisis began earlier this month with a lawsuit.

ESPN reported that former Miami head coach Brian Flores, "sued the NFL and three teams—the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants—alleging discrimination regarding his interview processes with Denver and New York and his firing last month by Miami. He was fired Jan. 10 despite recording the Dolphins' first back-to-back winning seasons since 2003 (10-6 in 2020, 9-8 in 2021)."

Changing Course

PR expert John Goodman observed that, "The NFL's handing of the Brian Flores lawsuit is a classic example of how not to handle a crisis. Within hours of learning about the suit, the NFL released a statement that said the lawsuit was 'without merit.'"

"Then a few days later, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL takes the allegations "very seriously".

"And yesterday at Goodell's annual Super Bowl, State-of-the-NFL press conference he said the league had failed in its promise to hire more Black head coaches and that the NFL would reevaluate its hiring process. This flip flop and reversal is being rightly derided in the media."

Of course, it is not unusual for an organization to have conversations, discussions and even debates of how they should respond to a crisis. But those discussions should be held internally before—not after—they go public with comments about the situation. Otherwise, when they publicly change their position, they are also damaging their credibility.

Diversity Issue Should Not Have Reached This Point

Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, said, "The NFL should not have allowed the diversity issue to reach this crisis point. When there are fewer Black coaches now than when the Rooney Rule was instituted, it was clear the current approach has not been working as intended.

"An organization as influential as the NFL cannot expect to sweep its troubles under the rug and avoid the consequences of its failures. Effective leaders must anticipate, and respond before a matter reaches crisis proportions," he concluded.

About The Rooney Rule

According to the NFL, "The Rooney Rule is one part of the NFL's effort to develop a deep, sustainable talent pool at all levels of the organization. The policy promotes diverse leadership among NFL clubs to ensure that promising candidates have the opportunity to prove they have the necessary skills and qualifications to excel.

"Through hiring best practices, the Rooney Rule aims to increase the number of minorities hired in head coach, general manager, and executive positions. This diversity enriches the game and creates a more effective, quality organization from top to bottom."

Accountability And Transparency

Rosalind Chow is an associate professor of organizational behavior at Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business. She said that, "… people want accountability and transparency. Accountability means not only owning up to the fact that there is a problem, but also that there are rules and procedures in place (if not already) that are actively enforced."

What The NFL Should Have Done

Honesty

Ravi Balgobin Maharaj is a geopolitical analyst and consultant. He said that, "Honesty is the best way to handle a crisis. From the start, the NFL and Goodell should have put out a statement saying the Brian Flores lawsuit was…serious and worth investigating by a law firm not linked to the NFL. The league and Goodell would have appeared to handle the crisis much better by being honest instead of worrying about the financial implications of a serious lawsuit."

In-Depth Investigation

"If the NFL as an institution is serious about dealing with the allegations of racism, discrimination or corruption within their league, they require an in-depth and comprehensive investigation into the various teams and management systems in place in order to get a better idea of the situation. As is, by simply responding to individual claims gives the impression that they believe that these incidents are isolated, rather than part of any larger problem plaguing the league," Maharaj said.

Protecting The Institution

"In order to protect the NFL as an institution from future accusations of turning a blind eye to these types of situations, it is imperative that Goodell creates an environment that encourages and promotes racial inclusion and professional ethics. [But] in order to do so, there must be a clear picture of the problem at large.

"Only when the NFL management is willing to investigate this thoroughly would they be in a position to find and address the flaws in the current regulations and provide better working conditions for players and teams moving forward," he commented.

Other Crises Situations

The NFL has had plenty of experience dealing with crisis situations.

Corporate Culture

The New York Times reported that, "At a Super Bowl halftime show rehearsal in 2020, a top male N.F.L. executive argued with a woman who said that he then pushed her. After investigating, the league removed the man from his longtime role overseeing the show and ordered him to take an anger management course. But he remains a senior executive.

"Exactly what happened between the woman, who was involved in the production of the show, and the man, Mark Quenzel, the N.F.L.'s senior vice president and head of content, remains in dispute, and the league insists he did not push her.

"Yet the incident was one of many raised by more than 30 women who spoke to The New York Times about their experiences working for the N.F.L. as recently as 2021. They described a stifling, deeply ingrained corporate culture that demoralized some female employees, drove some to quit in frustration and left many feeling brushed aside.

Domestic Violence

"The women said this culture has persisted despite a promise from N.F.L. Commissioner Roger Goodell — made after the 2014 release of a video that showed running back Ray Rice punching his fiancée unconscious — that the league would take a stricter stance on domestic violence and sexual assault and hire more female executives."

CTE

France 24 reported that, "CTE, which cannot be tested for in living individuals, is a degenerative brain disease caused by repetitive head trauma. It has been linked to an array of behavioral symptoms including aggression, impulsivity, explosivity, depression, anxiety, paranoia, and suicidal tendencies, as well as progressive cognitive symptoms such as memory loss.

"The discovery of CTE... had been found in 315 former NFL players — led to the league's concussion crisis, culminating in a $1 billion settlement to players in 2016."

