The Latest on a Major Film Scam: “Conned: A True Story” - Special Half-Price Flash Sale; Film Features Victims of Scam

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Here's a link the second flash sale for Conned: A True Story running from tomorrow, September 28th through Sunday, October 1st on iTunes & Apple TV. The price point will be $6.99 as well. Here's a direct link to the film's page on the iTunes storefront: https://itunes.apple.com/us/movie/conned-a-true-story/id1702570516. And if anyone has AppleTV, they can search the film and pre-order there as well.

The documentary features the stories of seven of the victims. It was produced by Changemakers Productions and Dear Skyyler Productions and just released by the distributor Gravitas Ventures.

Here's a description of the film from the distributor: Conned: The True Story tells the true stories of multiple scams. Bank accounts were wiped out, lives were all but destroyed, and the survivors have gathered together to tell their stories and reveal the dark secrets of those con artists who are (as you read this) looking to find their way into your bank account. Conned reveals the games they play in a battle for both your trust and desperation. Be prepared, protect yourself, because they are coming for you.

Karen Andrews

Executive Assistant

Changemakers Productions

San Ramon, CA 94583

www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com

changemakersproductions@yahoo.com

(925) 804-6333