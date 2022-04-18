PRESS RELEASE

April 18, 2022

Using Humor In Business To Lead, Featuring Jan McInnis on The Entrepreneur MBA Podcast

On today's podcast, Jan McInnis and Stephen Halasnik from Financing Solutions, a leading provider of interest only business lines of credit, discuss using humor in business to lead. Business leaders who have mastered the art of humor in administration effectively engage their workers in the most creative way to promote productivity and efficiency. That's to say, knowing how to make your employees laugh at the workplace will positively impact your business. Employees feel motivated and animated when they're in their best mood. And there's no other way to foster employees' happiness than the use of humor in the workplace.

Listen to the Podcast or read summary by clicking here: Using Humor In Business To Lead

About Jan McInni, from The Work Lady

Jan McInnis is a keynote speaker, comedian, Master of Ceremonies, and comedy writer. She has written for Jay Leno's The Tonight Show, the Jerry Springer Show and many others. For over 25 years, she's traveled the country sharing her unique and practical tips on how to use humor in business. She's been featured in The Huffington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post for her clean humor, and she's the author of two books: Finding the Funny Fast – How to Create Quick Humor to Connect with Clients, Coworkers, and Crowds, and Convention Comedian: Stories and Wisdom From Two Decades of Chicken Dinners and Comedy Clubs.Convention Comedian: Stories and Wisdom From Two Decades of Chicken Dinners and Comedy Clubs.

About Stephen Halasnik, The Entrepreneur MBA Podcast and Financing Solutions

Financing Solutions is a leading provider of small business lines of credit. The credit line is fast, easy, inexpensive, and costs nothing to set up making it great for emergencies or opportunities. Stephen Halasnik, Managing Partner of Financing Solutions is also the host of the popular, The Entrepreneur MBA Podcast If you would like to learn more about the line of credit program, please visit Business Line of Credit Here or call at 862-207-4118.