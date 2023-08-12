The Engine of the Body

Saturday, August 12, 2023

© 2023 Victoria Bowmann PhD

While some might argue that the digestive system is the engine of our body since it absorbs nutrients, I feel we need to look at a little smaller part of our body to determine the real engine within us. It's called the mitochondria.

Each and every cell has a cell membrane and a variety of organized and specialized structures within each cell. One of these is the mitochondria, which produces the energy required for everything: cellular metabolism, transport, production of hormones and antibodies, as well as communication with other cells and cellular reproduction.

When something goes wrong and there is cellular damage then mitochondrial dysfunction occurs and medicine labels it as a particular disease condition. It could be cancer, some immune disorder, diabetes, or other diagnosis. This decrease in its inability to work properly contributes to aging, fatigue, increased pain and flares in existing health problems.

As this loss of energy increases, frailty and pain increases. Certainly good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle are effective and natural methods to boost our energy and metabolism and thus reduce mitochondrial dysfunction.

The most effective and efficient method I have discovered (so far) is Nano Soma, a gentle safe product that is sprayed in the mouth once or more per day. While it is relatively tasteless, if you really need it, the taste might be slightly bitter or soapy.

This spray contains policosanols that have a profound effect on our body. They have been shown to enable the body to heal itself because of its effects on the mitochondria. Essentially, it prompts the body to take care of itself in ways never imagined possible. As with other natural things, there are no claims that it treats any illness or disease. It is a component of our food that has gone missing through over processing and refinement. Dr Raghavan's ability to develop this is a gift to our health and well being.

It has been demonstrated in laboratory testing and hospital trials that it clears pathological bacteria and fungi, and has been shown to trigger the body to heal many of its organs with no other intervention.

One might say, "It's too good to be true!" But it's not.

The results are amazing, the testimonials are solid! Try it yourself. Since Spring of 2022, I have seen conditions clear where medicines have failed, organs increase in their ability to function, and pain has been reduced with the use of the gel. I'm excited that something so simple can be so profound. Since one dose is maintenance, there are numerous ways to dose. I'm on two doses daily as well as using topical gel and the natural skin crème (it's luscious!). Reach out with questions you might have, read the testimonials, listen to the videos and treat yourself to a life changing program.