The Crown Jewel of Adventure

Gloria Starr - Global Authority Executive Presence, Image, Etiquette, Communications
Video Credentials http://youtu.be/iRwQBDX3oZ4
Corporate Trainer, Executive Coach, International Professor
Ranked in the Top 5% of Consultants by the United States of America
Author of 12 books, DVDs and MP3s
Master NLP Practitioner, Certified DiSC Personality and Behavioural Expert
Private Counsel to Royalty in the Middle and Far East
Advisor to Presidents of Companies and Countries, Foreign Dignitaries and Diplomats
Recipient of the Communication Guru Award of Excellence
Rated Excellent by the Society for the Advancement of Consulting
Building Bridges Between People, Customs, Cultures and Countries
Empowering People since 1983