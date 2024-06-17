Speaker
The Crown Jewel of Adventure
Naples, FL
Monday, June 17, 2024

 

I Wear this Crown because I earned every Jewel, every Adventure and every Challenge as a Global Transformational Executive Coach and Corporate Trainer, working in 60+ Countries and with 125+ Nationalities for four decades!

Global Clients:

Client Testimonials:

Would You be Brave enough to go to Nigeria, Sudan and Saudi Arabia to Train and Coach the Rulers of these Countries?

If You know me at all, You will know that I live for Adventure, I must be Learning and Teaching/Training all of the time.

I learn as much as I teach. I embrace different Cultures and open my Heart to people of all Nations.

Expertise:

Leadership 

Image Empowerment 

Etiquette, Manners

Communication 

How to Read a Person Like a Book

Gloria Starr - Global Authority Executive Presence, Image, Etiquette, Communications
Video Credentials http://youtu.be/iRwQBDX3oZ4
Corporate Trainer, Executive Coach, International Professor
Ranked in the Top 5% of Consultants by the United States of America
Author of 12 books, DVDs and MP3s
Master NLP Practitioner, Certified DiSC Personality and Behavioural Expert
Private Counsel to Royalty in the Middle and Far East
Advisor to Presidents of Companies and Countries, Foreign Dignitaries and Diplomats
Recipient of the Communication Guru Award of Excellence
Rated Excellent by the Society for the Advancement of Consulting
Building Bridges Between People, Customs, Cultures and Countries
Empowering People since 1983
Name: Gloria Starr
Title: Global Executive Presence, Etiquette, Manners, Communication Coach
Dateline: Naples, FL United States
Direct Phone: 949-209-8802
Cell Phone: 561-310-3414
