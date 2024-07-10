“The Coffee Shop” Short Film Script Makes Quarterfinals in the Shoot Your Short Script Contest

Dreams do still come true. At least they are this week in Hollywood. The short film script, The Coffee Shop penned by author and screenwriter Michael J Herman has placed in the quarterfinals of the prestigious Shoot Your Short

Script Contest.

The Coffee Shop tells the story of a young man Bobby who stops into a coffee shop on his way to fight in the Korean War only to find the crossroads of his opportunity and his destiny. Within the short film narrative themes of bigotry, racism, sexism, and romance are explored.

This is Herman's first foray in the screenwriting competition arena in nearly 23 years. Semifinalists will be announced July 11.

Michael J. Herman is an Author, Professional Writer, Copywriter, and Producer. Herman has authored 15 books and spent time writing for Sit-Com Television. His bylines appear on substack.com and other venues.

Herman can be reached at: MichaelJHerman.com.