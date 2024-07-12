The Coffee Shop Continues to Percolate in Shoot Your Short Script Contest

DATELINE: Hollywood CA

The original short film screenplay, The Coffee Shop, by author and Screenwriter Michael J. Herman has advanced to the Semifinals of the prestigious Shoot Your Short Screenplay Competition.

The competition attracts more than 1,000 script submissions and was originated in 2017 under the banner of Emerging Screenwriters. It's sponsored by Creative Screenwriting and International Screenwriters Association (ISA.)

Previous winners have gone on to be optioned and obtain agency representation according to ISA COO Molly Kasch.

"One of the nice things about the Shoot Your Short Competition" admits Herman is that it's not genre-specific. So all kinds of stories can be brought to life that otherwise may never get a chance."

Herman's script is a nostalgic romantic fantasy that reinvigorates the kind of thinking sometimes reminiscent of Rod Serling.

The finalist(s) will be announced Thursday, July 18, 2024.

More can be seen at NetworkISA.org