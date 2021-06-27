The Caring Generation® When Elderly Parents Give Up

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Golden, Colorado – June 27, 2021

The Caring Generation® What to Do When Elderly Parents Give Up?

Golden CO- Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the topic identifies concerns about elderly parents who seem to be giving up on life. Guest Rich Alderton offers suggestions for responding to changes brought about by health events and the responsibilities of being a caregiver.

Wilson releases a new show for The Caring Generation series every Wednesday. Featured are tips and conversations about aging, caregiving, family relationships, and health. Listeners receive information that can help plan for the future and avoid many common caregiving traps. The Caring Generation is available on Wilson's website and all major podcast and music apps.

What to Do When Elderly Parents Give Up?

Elderly parents and their caregivers have more in common than they think. While the changes associated with responding to aging can be significant, the life changes that adult children experience when caring for elderly parents are also daunting.

All adults experience gradual—sometimes barely noticeable changes in health and physical ability beginning around the age of thirty. Over time, as the body becomes less physically active, muscle strength, flexibility, endurance, and balance are lost. As a result, physical injuries occur more easily and heal more slowly—or never fully heal.

Instead of viewing changes associated with aging as an opportunity to improve health and well-being, most elderly parents become resigned to feeling poor and having limited mobility. Caregivers begin to do more and more for parents. The free time of adult children disappears when spending evenings and weekends at parents' homes to help with daily tasks and personal needs.

This significant change in lifestyle for elderly parents and their caregivers can result in feelings of regret, frustration, and hopelessness. When elderly parents give up on life and feel hopeless, the first action is to seek medical advice about the potential of depression and the impact of health issues.

Beyond the diagnosis of health concerns is accepting the reality of the situation. From reality arises the opportunity to embrace change, create new habits and forge ahead to create a life of positive health habits and mindset.

Guest, Rich Alderton of High-Performance Change

Rich Alderton has been leading change for over 25 years in some of the world's most innovative organizations - from start-ups to fortune 500s. In that time, he's lived and breathed change, reinventing himself across various corporate functions – from Procurement to Sales.

On his journey from the shop floor to the boardroom, Rich has run a billion-dollar supply chain and been CEO of a multinational corporation. From working with teams at all levels and worldwide, he found that most people resist most change most of the time. And that discovery determined his purpose: to help people enjoy rather than endure the life of change that surely lies ahead for us all.

Alderton combined his experience with key scientific theory to develop the High-Performance Change program. It's the roadmap for a journey that raises adaptability intelligence so that individuals feel ready for whatever happens next. Join Wilson and Alderton on this week's show to learn more.

