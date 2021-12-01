The Caring Generation® Is Your Care Relationship Toxic?

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Denver, Colorado – December 1, 2021

Golden CO- Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts Episode 114 of The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. Today's program describes caregiving habits that can ruin relationships between caregivers and care receivers if left unidentified.

I Don't Want to Be Like This

Caregivers and care receivers—aging parents, spouses, and others—who delay discussing the tasks and responsibilities of care situations become emotionally stressed and exhausted. Caregivers who recognize that their moods and behaviors have changed say, "I don't want to be like this," but may be unsure how to change the dynamics of unpleasant relationships.

An aging parent or a spouse who needs care may be uncomfortable being dependent on family for assistance. As a result, caregivers and care receivers struggle to maintain control when relationships become imbalanced and negative moods prevail.

Why Toxic Habits Create Resentment in Caregiving Relationships

Toxic caregiving habits like criticism, procrastination, dishonesty, and denial can permanently damage family relationships. An inability to retract angry words or a refusal to understand the perspectives of others leave little room for compromise.

A caregiver or care receiver who is stubborn or always has to be right limits opportunities to solve problems or discuss realistic plans about care needs. As a result, caregiving relationships become emotionally and physically self-destructive.

Caregiving Behaviors Can Become Mutually Abusive

Caregivers may feel that being a caregiver is destroying their life and family relationships. An aging parent or spouse with health or cognitive issues may not have the mental or physical energy to initiate change and may feel trapped like a prisoner.

While guilt may exist when making difficult decisions about the care of aging parents, implementing changes to reduce toxic relationships is critical. Aging parents and spouses deserve dignity, respect, and compassion in their daily care—which a toxic caregiver may no longer be able to offer.

In many cases, the most compassionate act that a caregiver can do is admit that they can no longer be the caregiver. Making alternate arrangements for the care of a parent or spouse can be the best solution to end mutually abusive caregiving relationships that become toxic.

Family Caregiver Support and Resources

