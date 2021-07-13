The Caring Generation® Celebrating 2 Years 94 Shows & Experts

The Caring Generation® Celebrates 2 Years 94 Shows & Dedicated Experts

Golden CO – July 14, 2021

Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson host of The Caring Generation®, a podcast show for caregivers and aging adults, celebrates two years and ninety-four shows this week in the podcast series about aging, health, wellbeing, caregiving, and everything in between.

Wilson applauds the experts from academia, research, medical, health, health-tech, wellness, and related fields who have joined the program to share their expertise and passions.

This radio show for caregivers originally debuted in 2009, airing live on 630 KHOW-AM in Denver, running through the end of 2011 when Wilson ended the program to write her book: The Caregiving Trap: Solutions for Life's Unexpected Changes. The Caring Generation returned in July 2019 and is available on Wilson's website and all major podcast and music apps

Wilson Remains Passionate About Health, Aging, Wellness, and Caregiving

Passion for helping individuals of all ages learn about the value of being proactive about health when aging and in caregiving roles inspires Wilson to speak to caregivers and aging adults worldwide. Topics for The Caring Generation® and other creative works—articles, videos, online courses—are the result of requests from her audience.

With direct experience working 1:1 to manage and supervise care situations, Wilson's insights are fact-based and proven—which is rare in today's world of misinformation. In addition, developing the Caring Generation weekly programs allows Wilson to connect with researchers, medical professionals, and experts worldwide who have a sincere interest in sharing their expertise to educate listeners.

Helping the World Talk About Caregiving and Aging One Show at a Time

Health, wellbeing, caregiving, and aging are not popular topics that fill news headlines unless associated with a tragedy like the pandemic. Wilson hopes that the pandemic has brought greater attention to the issue of caregiving and the need for long-term reform in aging policies.

Instead of adding more programs and funding healthcare programs that focus on providing medical care only after diagnosis - early prevention and education offer a solution. Many sick consumers can barely afford to pay for medical co-pays or prescription drugs and end up needing substantial care from their families.

Wilson dreams of changing the future of consumer health through education and prevention. This change will require consumer interest in managing healthcare costs and recognizing how better health during life affects retirement years and care needs.

Consumer Advocacy Is The Path to Healthcare Reform

Caregiving education can serve as a foundation for consumers to ask states to pass legislation to support education about health and chronic diseases beginning in grade school. When healthcare problems can be interrupted in youth, it may be possible to reduce the incidence of chronic illness and mid to late-life disability for all.

Healthier lifetime consumers can result in less reliance on Medicare and Medicaid programs. Children attending school may become future influencers about health and wellbeing for parents still young enough to benefit from lifestyle changes to reduce chronic disease.

More knowledge and access to health education and prevention may make it easier for families to talk about aging, health, and caregiving long before the need. The current state of family caregiving results in adult children making extreme sacrifices to care for aging parents. These caregivers, emotionally stressed from years of caring for elderly parents, become ill and pass caregiving responsibilities down to the next generation.

Consumers, not the healthcare system, must advocate for reforms that have longstanding effects. Until the source of escalating healthcare costs is recognized as a lack of health education and reforms are put in place, nothing will change. Today's escalating healthcare costs and systemic problems will continue to pass down from generation to generation.

Contact Wilson Today to Learn More About Making Caregiving Something The World Talks About

Wilson works with family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience, managing, and planning for health and aging issues.

