From: Jackie Lapin -- Conscious Media Relations Westlake Village , CA Thursday, June 3, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE An Acclaimed Book Now Available as Audiobook : The Art of Conscious Creation, How You Can Transform the World Lauded by luminaries, The Art of Conscious Creation, How You Can Transform the World by Jackie Lapin, is now available on Audible (audiobook) and Amazon (print or ebook)! Narrated by the author, this award-winning, bestselling book is one of Lapin's two companion books on Managing Your Personal Frequency -- empowering readers to attain influence over their lives today and the future they desire to manifest. Consider the praise from these three noteworthy leaders: "An astonishing book! This is the first paint-by-the-numbers approach to creating a personal and planetary life that is abundant and happy for all." - - Dr. Joe Vitale, author "The Attractor Factor," star of "The Secret"

"If you're ready to create your personal world into a veritable 'Garden of Eden,' read, drink in deeply these profound insights and together let's positively change the world." -- Mark Victor Hansen, co-creator of Chicken Soup for the Soul

"Jackie, thank you for The Art of Conscious Creation. The more that we can assist and motivate individuals to discover the creative tools within each of us to shape life in productive directions, the sooner we can create conscious evolution on a significant scale for our global civilization." -- Edgar Mitchell, astronaut and founder of the Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS). Arriving at a very critical time for humanity, when people are seeking answers to the challenges that our current climate has thrust upon them, The Art of Conscious Creation, How You Can Transform the World is a potent, uplifting antidote that puts the power back in people's hands! In this book, you'll: Hear precisely how the energy works to impact everything around you and some of the astonishing science behind it—many jaw-dropping studies of which may be new to you!

Discover the 25 guiding principles that govern our interface with the world

Share the nearly two dozen very specific meditations for healing various aspects of the world so you can experience them and be a part of the solution. This book is a guide to having impact intimately, locally and globally. Lapin has also long been one of the pioneers in understanding the impact of one's personal energetic transmissions. Her two books, including the second volume, Practical Conscious Creation: Daily Techniques to Manifest Your Desires, offer guidance on elevating and mastering your personal frequency for life transformation—one day at a time. For more information, visit: www.jackielapin.com Download The Art of Conscious Creation, How You Can Transform the World, here on Amazon or Audible. ____________ Contact: Jackie Lapin (818) 707 1473 jackie@manifestbooks.com About SpeakerTunity®: SpeakerTunity® is the Speaker and Leader Resource Company, providing programs, tip sheets and regional directories that get leaders booked for speaking engagements, radio shows, podcasts, virtual summits and virtual networking across North America. SpeakerTunity Cities Regional Speaker Lead Directories® provides up to 1,800 direct speaker leads in each of 60 different markets across the US and CAN—in four categories: business, service, consumer and spiritual meetings, venues and associations. SpeakerTunity® also offers a speaker-one sheet graphic design service and turnkey Success Booking System, along with training programs on how to get booked for any platform. www.SpeakerTunity.com About Conscious Media Relations: Conscious Media Relations Radio/Podcast Tours have helped nearly 200 luminaries, leaders, filmmakers and authors grow their businesses, sell more books, create viewership and change more lives by introducing them to up to 9000 radio shows and podcasts, including such clients as Don Miguel Ruiz, Arielle Ford, Dr. Joe Vitale, James Twyman, Chris and Janet Attwood, Maureen St. Germaine, Denise Linn, Hay House and more. www.ConsciousMediaRelations.com

