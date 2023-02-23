The AI Age Featured in a New Documentary THE AI REVOLUTION Opportunity to Participate in Film; 18th Film by Award-Winning Team

Now that AI has been changing the world through ChatGPT, image-generating programs, and hundreds of startups developing AI apps, a new documentary The AI Revolution is in production. It features interviews with two dozen individuals from all walks of life on how AI is changing their life and the lives of others. It is being produced by Changemakers Productions and Dear Skyyler Productions and will be released at the American Film Market in November in Santa Monica. You can see an introduction to the film at https://youtu.be/MEPO9ONuJRk

The producers expect this to be a big breakthrough film, given the massive interest in AI all over the world. This is the first in a series of documentaries, featuring individuals in the fields most impacted by the AI revolution -- artists, writers, teachers, businesspeople, musicians, medical professionals, lawyers, law enforcement, software developers, inventors, financial people, social media influencers, and criminals/scammers.

There are also opportunities for two or three sponsors and investors to participate in the film as Co-Producers and Executive Producers, and anyone interested is invited to contact Gini Graham Scott, CEO of Changemakers Productions (www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com) , who is the Creative Director and Executive Producer for the film. Sponsors will receive promotional clips from the end of the film along with international publicity, while investors will share in the proceeds forever.

Before producing this film, Changemakers and Dear Skyyler productions have produced 17 films together, 11 in distribution, and others in post-and pre-production. Gini Graham Scott has received 182 awards for scripts in international film festivals. Especially notable are the feature films Driver, about a Uber-like driver who becomes a serial killer and Deadly Infidelity, about three couples threatened by a caller who warns of a bomb if they don't reveal their secret. The popular documentaries include New Age of Aging, about individuals 80 and older living active healthy lives, and Rescue Me, a film about how rescue dogs find forever homes.

For more information on The AI Revolution and the production team behind it, you can see descriptions of previous films in a video featuring their AFM exhibit at https://youtu.be/7p_3Dq0HRN8 or on the www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com website. There is also a screeners and trailers flyer with complete features and documentaries available for viewing on request. You can also see additional information about The AI revolution and how you can participate.

For more details on participating in this breakthrough film for a small contribution, contact Karen Andrews of Changemakers Production, who can arrange for you to speak with Gini Graham Scott, Alex Zinzopoulos, or Jack Skyyler.

