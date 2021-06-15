Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The 6.5 FCS-21 vaccination your business critically needs





Getting your business FCS-21 vaccinated entails executing the next six and a



half steps as rigorously as we espouse in this guide. Tried by thousands of



businesses across this world, the FCS-21 vaccine has inoculated these



businesses against the typical anemic customer experience that befuddles



corporate America, furnishing the employee with the facilities they needed to



deliver top-class customer service seamlessly.



The 6.5 FCS-21 vaccination steps include:



1. Side-by-Side Walking



2. Smart Tasking



3. Make-it-Right Power



4. What-if Arsenal



5. Bubble-Up Innovation



6. Relentless Focus



6. 5. Just Make It Happen





How about we dive into each of these vaccination procedures?





1. Side-by-Side Walking



The saying, "only the wearer knows where the shoe pinches", is incredibly true.



It is difficult to accurately evaluate the role of your employees unless you



embark on an in-person investigative exploration of the job.



It is easy to draw the charts and graphs from your aristocratic perch far away



from the frontline) in your executive office. But only the frontline employee



knows the exhaustive specifics of each dot on that chart: the customer



temperament, customer's purchasing power, arrangement…



Immersing yourself experimentally in a specific role occupied by your employee



will give you a valuable packet of firsthand information on the everyday



experience of that frontline employee.



To achieve the side-by-side walking step, you must first have a firm



understanding of the role. Specifically document the details of that position,



spanning the objectives and KPIs, the tasks, and anticipated challenges the



employee (filling that role) should encounter.



Now get into the employees' shoes either by exclusively filling their position



momentarily) or supporting that employee in person for a specific period.



Stepping into the frontline employee's shoes may go as far as wearing their



robes: physical accouterments like their uniforms, aprons, hats…All these aim



to give you a 3D (holistic) appreciation of the role.



At the end of your investigation, compile your findings and measure them



against that role's originally documented operational blueprint. What



adaptations can you squeeze in the face of the lessons mined from that role



tour? What extra equipment do such employees need in their armory to better



handle the frontiers?





2. Smart Tasking



Flexibility is a core part of the FCS-21 vaccination. But an overdose of flexibility



in operation introduces disorder and elaborate unpredictability into the



process. While the FCS-21 vaccination espouses employees being granted



substantial space for innovation, priorities and anticipated outcomes (say



objectives) must be clearly established from the start.



With this approach, the destination (and time of arrival in the form of deadlines)



is definitively stated but the pathway taken to that destination is at the



innovative determination of the employee.



This way, the employee is no longer chained to the orthodox textbook. He is



free to juice the process with his innovative enterprise so long the anticipated



outcome is achieved within the stipulated time frame.





3. Make-it-Right Power

There are few ways as effective at economically strangulating your business in a

post-COVD corporate setting as binging on bureaucracy. Oh, you think it was



only the Orangutans that were critically endangered? Customer tolerance is too.



Customers are now incredibly impatient and will jolt out of the door at the



slightest irritation or delay. Yes, they are walking away with your dollars if you



don't speed your process up.



How better can you achieve this than by empowering your employees with the



make-it-right power? Indeed, a reasonable dose of autonomy should be



deposited with each frontline employee to enable them to solve solutions in



real-time.



They don't need to call you in your office for approval before they smile at the



buyer. Equip them with substantial operational autonomy to provide



instantaneous and responsive solutions to the customer without having to



bureaucratically relay the information up the channels and waiting decades for



executive approval.



The policy here is simple. Leave the small fires for your frontline employees to



quench and focus on the strategic infernos.



Yes, your employees can abuse the make-it-right power. This is why even you



need to modulate the powers allocated to them with a best-practice document



that espouses a clear pack of guidelines on first-resort handling of customer



emergencies.



If this first-aid kit therapy doesn't suffice, the employee can then innovate



within the boundaries of authority allocated to him to solve that problem. This



means as you distribute power, the hierarchical boundaries must be illuminated



so that each employee is absolutely clear on what solutions fall within the ambit



of his jurisdiction and which he should pass up to his superiors.



4. What-if Arsenal



You definitely can't predict all the eventualities that could happen as your



employees execute their roles. The spectrum of possibilities in the frontline is



overwhelming even as far as the customer being in high spirits (after winning a



lottery just yesterday) or really low spirits (after having his Tinder date fail to



show up).



However, you can do a substantial piece to mitigate the disruptive tendencies of



such operational spontaneity. This is by organizing a document that compiles



the most frequent incidences on the frontline into a standardized manual



stating the various solution mechanisms your employee can adopt if each of



these situations occurs. Yes, this is the what-if arsenal.



For example, if the customer says his budget will not suffice for A, recommend



B. If a customer says he is in a hurry to meet an appointment, do X. If a buyer



presents a fake dollar bill, activate Y…



Of course, the what-if arsenal can't be a stale or some "sacred scroll" passed



down uncompromisingly from generation to generation. No, this what-if



arsenal must be "breathing". Yes, it must be alive, dynamic, and energetically



responsive to changing scenarios in the frontline.



This means the what-if arsenal must be updated from time to time to reflect



and integrate a healthy dose of evolution in frontline experiences. Publish this



what-if arsenal and ensure to broadcast the latest edition to all your frontline



employees, keeping them up-to-date while extensively educating new hires on



the current edition of the what-if arsenal.





5. Bubble-Up Innovation

One of the most ridiculous administrative suicides you can embark on after the



pandemic is to drown in your ego enough to mistake your frontline employees



for brainless pawns moving lifelessly around at your creative leisure.



Your frontline employees are more than just boots on the ground; they are also



brains on the ground. They are not emotionless or cerebrally handicapped; they



don't just live for the orders you scream at them. They have their ideas too!



Yes, your frontline employees are best exposed to the creative juices pouring



from their direct interaction with the buyer. They have a more emphatic



appreciation of the real-life conditions at the frontline, giving them more data



than you have in your air-conditioned manager's office to make deductions or



predictions.



Once in a while, bring them to the table and hear their ideas out. The FCS-21



vaccine strongly urges establishing the administrative conduciveness for



bubble-up innovation from the frontline.



Ask them what they – from their experience of the frontier – would do if they



were in your managerial shoes to speed up service delivery, improve upsells,



accrue more positive customer reviews…



Nourish –not exterminate – ideas from the guys at the front. Yes, you have your



idea, but let them garnish it with some creative condiments fresh from the



frontline.



I always tell the managers I consult not to abort the ideas from their employees



have right at the fetal stage. As the business owner, you need excellent



administrative- midwifery in helping your employees birth these ideas and see



which can be adopted into your operational handbook.





6. Relentless Focus



The FCS-21 vaccination will lose a massive chunk of its efficacy if there is



intermittency in the focus on delivering world-class customer service. There



needs to an exhaustive and relentless consumption with providing world-class



customer service.



Premium customer service shouldn't be ceremonious, in terms of it happening



in select or unique intervals or days. No, it has to be a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week,



52-weeks a year preoccupation. The focus isn't going on vacation once in a



while…it is a stable staple.



For all classes of recruits, for all levels of leadership, the fervent idolization of



world-class customer service must be ingrained into the company's



consciousness. Everyone must be trained to perpetually ingest and binge on



excellent customer service delivery that it becomes muscle memory.

6.5. Now Just Make It Happen



Alright, we have said a ton, but now is the time for action. Yes, it is now time



for you to put things in motion. You will agree this is the most critical phase of



all the vaccination procedures we have espoused all from the beginning. It is



that glue that gets the whole package sticking together and working



concertedly as a functional mechanism.



This enormous criticality of this last stage doesn't however discount the



essentiality of each of the aforementioned stages. You will not effectively make



it happen if you missed or wrongly executed the Side-by-Side Walking, Smart



Tasking, Make-it-Right Power, What-if Arsenal, Bubble-Up Innovation, or the



Relentless Focus.



To get it right, you must get it ALL right! Now complete your FCS-21



vaccination and watch your business exponentially thrives in a post-COVID



America.