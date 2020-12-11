The 2020 Crisis Management Hall of Fame and Hall of Shame

Friday, December 11, 2020

Crisis management expert and author Edward Segal said today "This has been a banner year for crisis management—and mismanagement—with plenty of examples of the good, bad, and ugly ways companies, organizations, and individuals responded to their emergencies, disasters, and scandals."

In a new article on Forbes.com, Segal wrote "If there were an official Crisis Management Hall of Fame and Hall of Shame, the list of those who should be enshrined for what they did—or did not do—in 2020 would be quite lengthy." But because there are no brick-and-mortar Crisis Management Halls of Fame and Shame, he has created his own virtual version.

This year's inductees are listed in Segal's story at https://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/2020/12/11/how-they-handled-or-created-a-crisis-in-2020-here-are-the-new-members-of-my-crisis-management-hall-of-fame-and-hall-of-shame/?sh=6342c7a96c3d

Segal is the author of the recently published book on crisis management — "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare For and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (Nicholas Brealey). It was named by Book Authority.com as the #1 best book to read on crisis management in 2020 and one of the best books of all time about the topic. Order a copy of and learn more about "Crisis Ahead" at https://publicrelations.com/order-book/.

Segal also hosts the "Crisis Ahead" podcast which features guests who discuss their experiences and observations about various crisis management situations and what others can learn from those situations. The podcast can be seen on YouTube at https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCwx26phRVnXdnnaJt71cqZw, and heard on Apple. Google and other podcast sites including Podbean at https://thecrisisaheadpodcast.podbean.com/

