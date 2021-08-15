From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Sunday, August 15, 2021

Terrorists – Census Changes -- Wellness



Psychology of Terrorists - Profiling & CounterAction



Dr. Raymond H. Hamden, Clinical and Forensic Psychologist



Facts for Media and Organizational Consultations



Actual direct face-to-face interventions that very few professionals have done to get the truth about terrorist's mind set, and their influences on families and community



Identified 4-types of Terrorists and Coined the term "Retributional Terrorists" which was based on clinical and forensic intercessions



Developed the 3-Is to identity the ethno-geographic Religious and Political types vs general criminals



Rapport-Based Intervention, not interrogation or interviewing, leads to the better CounterAction in most cases



Washington, DC



Dr. Raymond H. Hamden



+1 (202) 262-8800



info@fihr.world



http://www.expertclick.com/8627



U.S. Census: People of Color Drive U.S. Population Growth. What does it mean for the toy industry?







When you envision the child who plays with the toy you designed, manufactured, promoted, or sold, how do you imagine how they look? That's a question that may be essential in assuring that you are creating products, packaging, and advertising that fits the image of the average 21st-century child.



According to just-released census data, 21st century America looks a lot different. We are a multi-everything nation with the white population dropping from 63.7 percent ten years ago to 57.8 percent. Significantly to the toy industry, the number of children under 18 and identified as people of color now represent 52.7 percent of the population.



New York, NY



Richard Gottlieb



646-675-3019



richard@GlobalToyExperts.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/259859



Janice Litvin -- Wellness Speaker







She wants to help as many people as possible take care of their physical and mental health, including teaching them to manage stress to prevent burnout, fall in love with fitness, and eat healthier. In these ways, she is helping people change their lives. She has developed unique strategies to maximize engagement in workplace wellness and has also developed a stress management methodology available through her workbook, Banish Burnout Toolkit™.



Janice Litvin



San Francisco, CA



415-518-2202



Janice@JaniceLitvin.com



http://www.expertclick.com/21800



Roxanne Howe-Murphy, EdD -- Spiritual Teacher & Enneagram Expert







A #1 international best selling and multiple-award winning author, Roxanne Howe-Murphy, EdD, is an expert in using the Enneagram for life-transition and spiritual growth. A pioneer in the practical and profound applications of the Enneagram, she is the founder of the Deep Coaching Institute, a professional coaching school.



She also founded the Deep Living Institute for individuals seeking personal and spiritual growth. Her books include Deep Living with the Enneagram: Recovering Your True Nature, (rev & updated), Deep Living: Transforming Your Relationship to Everything That Matters through the Enneagram, and Deep Coaching: Using the Enneagram as a Catalyst for Profound Change.



Roxanne Howe-Murphy, EdD



Santa Fe, NM



505-474-6308



roxanne@roxannehowemurphy.com



http://www.expertclick.com/21758



Gulf War Illness Help Available to Veterans



TreatNOW Coalition -- Concussion Protocol Experts



Gulf War Syndrome is real and deadly. Now Veterans suffering from this mysterious disease may find healing in a study sponsored by NOVA Southeastern University, the 22 Project, and Hyperbaric Services of the Palm Beaches, LLC. Using Hyperbaric Oxygen to treat Gulf War Illness is not new, but the scientific study will investigate objective outcomes in veterans who have been denied actual healing for their brain and other physical illnesses caused by a myriad of battlefield conditions, including breathing toxic air and burn pit smoke and debris. The symptoms can include headaches, fatigue, memory problems, anxiety/depression, sleep disturbances, skin rashes, breathing problems, sensitivity to chemicals and smells, and gastrointestinal disorders.



Not surprisingly, those symptoms are exacerbated by the Coronovirus pandemic. The symptoms also overlap with other epidemics afflicting combat veterans: suicides and drug abuse. On this Veterans Day, for over 800,000 post-9/11 veterans and active duty service members, Traumatic Brain Injury and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder are daily reminders of their government's unwillingness to adequately diagnose and treat their brain injuries with known safe and effective treatments.



Robert L. Beckman. PhD



Washington, DC 703-346-8432



beckmanr88@gmail.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/238435



Leila Belmahi -- Growth Strategy Consultant







Leila Belmahi is the CEO of New York City and Miami-based innovation and growth strategy firm, Mariner's Bow. The award-winning, global firm specializes in market research, product development, branding and marketing strategy for do-good businesses.



Over the last decade, Leila has used her proven methodology for research-validated innovation to help over 200 companies (like Microsoft, American Express, Pfizer, and many more) make billions. Her product development work was recently honored by the Governor of Maine for its contribution to the state.



Leila combines an operator's perspective with management consulting best practices, earned through both working in Fortune 100s and global management consultancies and launching her own businesses. Though Leila believes many of her best lessons in business came from family dinners growing up with entrepreneurial parents discussing the importance of down-to-earth values and business practices.



Leila helps her clients understand exactly what their customers want and innovates to create what's next. For more info go to www.MarinersBow.com.



Leila Belmahi



New York & Miami



212) 548-6562



media@marinersbow.com http://www.expertclick.com/expert/Innovation/Leila-Belmahi-Growth-Strategy-Consultant



Anxiety at Work



The Kevin Eikenberry Group



Even before a pandemic added to our anxieties on every possible level, there was already a serious problem with anxiety at work. While I'm not glad the problem has become more pervasive, I am very glad it is now more commonly discussed. And doubly glad there are great resources to help us understand and overcome anxiety at work.



One of those resources is the new book by Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton, Anxiety at Work: 8 Strategies to Help Teams Build Resilience, Handle Uncertainty, and Get Stuff Done.



They cite research early in the book to solidify my initial point:



In a 2018 survey, 34 percent of workers of all ages reported feeling anxiety at least once in the previous month, and 18 percent had a diagnosed anxiety disorder.



Is there any doubt the problem is bigger today? Problems need solutions and this book provides eight strategies leaders can adopt to greatly reduce the anxiety people are feeling.



The Eight Strategies



In eight core chapters, this book helps leaders think about how they can help team members:



Deal with uncertainty



Deal with overload



Chart their way



Manage perfectionism



Find their voice



Feel valued and accepted



Build social bonds



Use gratitude to build confidence



Research-based, practical ideas and instructive stories support each of these concepts. One of the things I most like about the book is the proactive, practical, and positive approach. It states the case and need clearly, then shows you how to help overcome the challenges of anxiety at work.



Kevin Eikenberry



Indianapolis, IN



317-387-1424



kevin@kevineikenberry.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/259913



Elayne Savage. Ph.D. -- The Rejection Expert







Dr. Elayne Savage is the Queen of Rejection – the ideal expert for journalists on a deadline.



This media-savvy commentator provides succinct insight snd realistic strategies (WebMD, BBC, The London Guardian, Sunday Observer, Toronto Star, Maury Povich, NPR, CNN, MSNBC, Forbes, Forbes Woman, LA Times, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Reader's Digest, Real Simple, Men's Health, Seventeen, Cosmopolitan).



An international 'overcoming rejection' expert, relationship coach, practicing psychotherapist, keynote speaker, and facilitator.



Topics include 'Tap Into Your Resilience,' 'Get Out of Your Own Way – Stop Self-sabotaging, Procrastinating, and Second-guessing,' 'Communication Tips – Be Listened To, Heard and Understood,' 'Grandma Passes Down More Than Just Her China – A Fresh Perspective On Diversity,' 'Handling Toxic People And Challenging Situations – Don't Take It Personally!')



Elayne Savage, Ph.D.



San Francisco, CA



510-816-6230



elayne@queenofrejection.com



http://www.expertclick.com/602



R. Brent Wisner Featured on the Cover of Super Lawyers Magazine



Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman, PC







August 12, 2021, Los Angeles, California - - Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman senior shareholder and vice president R. Brent Wisner is featured on the cover of the 2021 Southern California Super Lawyers® Rising Stars magazine. The cover story, titled "The 2 Billion Dollar Man," profiles Wisner's ascent from an associate attorney at the Los Angeles law firm to one of the country's leading plaintiff's lawyers.



In 2018 and 2019, Wisner helped earned multiple jury verdicts against agrochemical giant Monsanto Company (now part of Bayer) worth a combined $2.42 billion. These verdicts helped lay the groundwork for a $10.9 billion in settlements with Bayer last year, an agreement Wisner and several other leading lawyers helped negotiate to resolve tens of thousands of Roundup cancer cases.



Baum Hedlund was among the first law firms in the country to take the fight to Monsanto on behalf of people stricken with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after spraying Roundup. Before trial dates were set, Wisner and some of his colleagues declassified and published internal Monsanto documents obtained during discovery. These documents became known as the Monsanto Papers. Before publishing these on his firm's website, Wisner emailed 200 documents to the California EPA's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, the U.S. Department of Justice, and members of the European Parliament. Investigative journalists from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, Le Monde, The Intercept and many others went on to publish articles based on the unsealed documents revealing Monsanto's scientific manipulation, including ghostwriting of scientific reviews, bullying of independent scientists, its collusion with the EPA, efforts to capture regulators, and many other issues.



"We get these really incredible documents that affect people's public health, and we make a point to get them unsealed," Wisner told Super Lawyers magazine. "Most lawyers don't bother or care to do that because it doesn't really affect the case; but for us it's a greater good kind of thing."



Robin McCall



Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman



Los Angeles, CA



310-207-3233



rmccall@baumhedlundlaw.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/259840



