Technology Forecasting & Social Change

About Charles J. Simon, Founder/CEO of FutureAI

Charles Simon is a nationally-recognized computer software/hardware expert, author and speaker. He is noted for two artificial intelligence (“AI”) systems and three generation of Computers Aided Design (“CAD”). Mr. Simon’s forthcoming book, How to Create Artificial General Intelligence, is scheduled for 2021. His most recent book is the successful Will Computers Revolt? Preparing for the Future of Artificial Intelligence. Professionally, he has worked on numerous major software projects including Microsoft's MSNBC.COM. He holds BSEE and MSCS degrees and is a member of IEEE, AAAI, and AAAS as well as the high-IQ societies: Triple-nine, Intertel, and Mensa.

Mr. Simon has computer write-ups in Newsweek, the LA Times, USA Today, etc. Originally from San Francisco, he is a philanthropist supporting various causes, such as: STEM youth education, and arts and sciences organizations across the US. Also a world sailor, Mr. Simon has circumnavigated the globe and sailed the Arctic Northwest Passage.

About FutureAI

An Artificial General Intelligence (“AGI”) research company founded by AI pioneer and successful entrepreneur, Charles J. Simon. Privately funded, the company is creating and promoting AGI technologies as a pathway to creating systems on a par with human intelligence. The new “Brain Simulator II” flagship software, along with the companion video series: “The Universal Knowledge Store”, “About Brain Simulator”, and “About Your Brain”, plus the well-reviewed and “Kirkus Notable” book, Will Computers Revolt?, are keystones of the company. Also, a forthcoming book, How to Create Artificial General Intelligence is in development for 2021.