Taming the Digital Tiger: Gmail Edition Book Press Release

Greater Boston Area February 9, 2021 - Helping Gmail users organize their inbox is author and Productive Environment Specialist™ Judith Guertin's mission in her new book, Taming the Digital Tiger: Gmail Edition, co-authored with Barbara Hemphill, Founder of the Productive Environment Institute.

In this visual guide to one of the most popular email services available, Guertin explains in an easy-to-understand style, complete with helpful images, how to make your inbox work for you. This book includes detailed step-by-step descriptions of how to change Gmail settings, save and organize attachments, use different Gmail features like the Task List, and more.

Taming the Digital Tiger: Gmail Edition goes beyond an introduction to Gmail. The explanations help users find and adjust features to support their unique work styles. It also helps eliminate fear and unnecessary actions. For example, some users might keep every single email in their priority inbox because they believe they will never find it again if they move it. Guertin explains which steps will allow users to organize without losing information that might be needed one day. This also eliminates the time and resource costs associated with printing off emails that users are worried they might possibly need in the future.

It can be frustrating to spend time searching for an email, especially when that search is fruitless. The authors explain step-by-step how to organize and search for emails without having to scroll through months of messages.

In Taming the Digital Tiger: Gmail Edition, Guertin and Hemphill help users become aware of the tools and benefits that Gmail offers, so they can make the service work for them.

About the Author: Judith Guertin's experience as an Occupational Therapist for over 37 years helped her found All Ways Organized, LLC. As an OT, Guertin helped her patients create an environment that supported their needs as they returned to their daily lives after illness or injury. Guertin developed a keen eye for situation analysis, as well as a calm and accepting approach to helping others help themselves. For more than 19 years, Guertin has helped her clients create workspaces that support efficient workflow, effective time management, maximum productivity, and growing profitability through All Ways Organized, LLC.

About Productive Environment Institute:

Productive Environment Institute, based in North Carolina, trains and certifies productivity experts to help their clients increase productivity without disorganization and overwhelm. PEI and their Certified Productive Environment Specialists™ around the world offer onsite and virtual OfficeTransformation™ programs that help client's clear paper and email clutter, improve time management skills, increase customer engagement, and systemize their business with routines and automation. For more information, visit www.ProductiveEnvironment.com.