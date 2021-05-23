Talking 1970 Cubs - Sports Corner Podcast

The Sports Corner, a fast paced radio show featuring Rusty Silber, Don Johnson, and Bruce Becker on WRLR FM 98.3, Lake County, IL, had author William S. Bike on the show May 22 to talk about his book, The Forgotten 1970 Chicago Cubs: Go and Glow, available from The History Press/Arcadia at https://www.arcadiapublishing.com/Products/9781467149082

Their conversation is available now as an audio podcast

In a wide-ranging and fun discussion, "we reminisced about iconic Cubs players of the era such as Ron Santo, Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, and Fergie Jenkins, and how the 1970 team was actually better than the beloved 1969 squad thanks to the addition of Joe Pepitone and Milt Pappas," Bike said.

"We also remembered Adolfo Phillips, a Cub from the late 1960s who was a favorite of manager Leo Durocher whom the skipper hoped would become another Willie Mays, and Adolfo's amazing ability to steal home," Bike added.

The memories flowed when we the four recalled how Willie Smith, the best pinch-hitter in the majors, won the 1969 Cubs' opener with a home run, and how pitcher Dick Selma helped organized the beloved Bleacher Bums with his cheerleading from the bullpen—and how mad the fans were when the Cubs traded him prior to the 1970 season.

They remembered Phil Regan, "The Vulture," and how his struggles as the Cubs' closer in 1970 "were due to umpires' extreme scrutiny of his alleged spitball—even though the umps could never catch him loading up," Bike said. The Sports Corner participants also discussed the contributions of super sub Cleo James, who played in 100 games in 1970 "because he was such a fleet-footed, go-get-'em outfielder," Bike noted.

Everybody contributed with unique humor and a bit of fun crazy, as well as some spot-on baseball analyses.

WRLR is "The Voice of Lake County," "and we voiced some good memories of a great Cub team!" Bike said.

